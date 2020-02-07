Jose Mourinho reportedly wants a player at Tottenham Pochettino said was ‘so professional’

Tottenham Hotspur reportedly want Liverpool’s Adam Lallana.

According to The Times, Tottenham Hotspur are among a number of clubs interested in Liverpool midfielder Adam Lallana.

Lallana is out of contract at Liverpool at the end of the season, and Tottenham, Arsenal, West Ham United and Leicester City are reportedly interested in the former Southampton star.

The 31-year-old has been on the books of the Reds since 2014, but the England international has struggled for regular playing time in recent seasons.

According to WhoScored, Lallana has made three starts and 10 substitute appearances in the Premier League for Jurgen Klopp’s side so far this season, scoring one goal and providing one assist in the process.

It is hard to see Liverpool offer the midfielder a new contract, and one can understand why the likes of Jose Mourinho’s Tottenham and Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal are reportedly interested in him.

Spurs could do with someone of Lallana’s experience and quality in their midfield, and the North London club’s fans will find it interesting to read the following comments from Mauricio Pochettino.

Pochettino, who parted company with Tottenham this season, worked with Lallana at Southampton, and the Argentine rates the Englishman highly and raved about him last year.

Pochettino told JOE about Lallana in March 2019: “When we arrived there, we watched all the analysis videos of him and it was ‘phwoar! What a player!’ But why was he always injured? We needed to do some assessments.

“One day, we called him in and said ‘ok, we’ve looked at why you’re having all these issues and we have created a special plan for you to follow.

“If you trust and you do it, this is how we see your role for us.’ He was so determined to follow it, he was so professional.”