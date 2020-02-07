Jarrod Bowen has stated that David Moyes was one of the reasons to join West Ham

New West Ham signing Jarrod Bowen has stated his reasons for joining the Hammers in a recent interview, with David Moyes being one of them.

Jarrod Bowen joined the Hammers this January in a deal said to be worth £20m-plus (BBC Sport) and has recently been interviewed by Sky Sports.

In the interview, Bowen went into detail about his thoughts moments before the move was finalised, and has also stated some of the reasons he made the switch from Hull to London.

During the interview with Sky Sports, the 23-year-old stated: "I was able to walk out on the pitch on the Friday night and get a sense of just how big it is. Working under this gaffer [David Moyes] as well. He's got so much experience and he's worked with and improved a lot of young players."

David Moyes will be very pleased to know that he was one of the deciding factors in a player to the standard of Bowen joining.

The forward had a great record in the Championship with Hull, scoring 54 goals in 131 matches - which is the type of goalscoring form the 23-year-old has been brought for (Transfermarkt).

The Hammers currently has one win in the last six Premier League matches and have scored just 30 goals this season - which is exactly half of what league leaders Liverpool have scored (Whoscored).

In addition with failing to score that many goals, the east London side's defence is one of the worst in the league, ranking as the fourth-worst with 43 goals conceded.

Will Bowen be the man to save West Ham from sinking into the Championship? You can never know for certain, but it would be very surprising to see the 23-year-old struggling for goals - considering the amount of success he's had in the Championship.