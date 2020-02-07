Quick links

'Is he losing the plot?': Some Leeds fans left absolutely baffled by key man's comments

Leeds manager Marcelo Bielsa looks on during the FA Cup Third Round match between Arsenal and Leeds United at Emirates Stadium on January 6, 2020 in London, England.
Leeds United fans are desperate to see Marcelo Bielsa pick Jean-Kevin Augustin.

Jean-Kevin Augustin of RB Leipzig celebrates after scoring his team`s third goal during the DFB Cup first round match between Viktoria Koeln and RB Leipzig at Sportpark Hoehenberg on...

Leeds United fans have been left up in arms after Marcelo Bielsa’s comments in the Yorkshire Evening Post about Jean-Kevin Augustin.

Augustin was brought to Leeds in the January transfer window, but is yet to be picked by Bielsa.

The French striker’s only action at Elland Road so far has come for Leeds under-23 side.

 

But Bielsa has suggested that he will keep Augustin in reserve for the time being, as he questions whether the striker is fit enough to start.

"I'm confident in Augustin's ability. I believe he's a player with great skills,” Bielsa explained to the Yorkshire Evening Post.

“But in football, and even more in a league like the Championship, a player can't arrive and play without being at an ideal level.”

The comments have not gone down well as Leeds fans think that Bielsa’s approach is incorrect.

Patrick Bamford has badly struggled up-front in recent weeks, despite a brace against Millwall, with his finishing ability called into question.

And many Leeds fans think that Augustin should at least be included on the bench to provide competition for places.

Leeds are next in action tomorrow, when they take on fellow promotion hopefuls Nottingham Forest.

