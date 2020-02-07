'Is he losing the plot?': Some Leeds fans left absolutely baffled by key man's comments

Leeds United fans are desperate to see Marcelo Bielsa pick Jean-Kevin Augustin.

Leeds United fans have been left up in arms after Marcelo Bielsa’s comments in the Yorkshire Evening Post about Jean-Kevin Augustin.

Augustin was brought to Leeds in the January transfer window, but is yet to be picked by Bielsa.

The French striker’s only action at Elland Road so far has come for Leeds under-23 side.

But Bielsa has suggested that he will keep Augustin in reserve for the time being, as he questions whether the striker is fit enough to start.

"I'm confident in Augustin's ability. I believe he's a player with great skills,” Bielsa explained to the Yorkshire Evening Post.

“But in football, and even more in a league like the Championship, a player can't arrive and play without being at an ideal level.”

The comments have not gone down well as Leeds fans think that Bielsa’s approach is incorrect.

Patrick Bamford has badly struggled up-front in recent weeks, despite a brace against Millwall, with his finishing ability called into question.

And many Leeds fans think that Augustin should at least be included on the bench to provide competition for places.

He’s 22, he’s hardly unfit. If he doesn’t make the bench and we lose Saturday then it’s indefensible — James B (@James_Beeton) February 6, 2020

So why did Bergwijn and Fernandes start in the premier league? Surely they should of had months of training first? — Adam. (@97apk) February 6, 2020

That's what's frustrating, a professional football of his age is more than fit enough to come on and have a cameo from the bench surely, he's come from Ligue I not League Two! — Pro Rege et Lege (@RyJow88) February 6, 2020

Logic plothole here. If the issue is he didnt have games, Bielsa thinks that by bot giving him games, that fixes it. I'm sure Augustin was training and playing reserve games at RB. What's the difference. — @TheRealGerLynch (@therealgerlynch) February 6, 2020

Player says he's ready, manager with no other striking options says he's not...i smell a clash coming on. — LUFC Noel (@NoelMUR71904709) February 6, 2020

Bielsa needs to put him on the bench. Only a fool makes the same mistake twice. And with the way things are going we are at risk for not getting into prem again. Utilise JKA. Put him on bench. Give him 10 mins. Have an option incase bamford is having an off game. — LEEDS ARE GOING UP (@ihelpcp1) February 6, 2020

Phil, is he losing plot or what? — Stephen Edwards (@SteEdwards92) February 6, 2020

Leeds are next in action tomorrow, when they take on fellow promotion hopefuls Nottingham Forest.