Injured Tottenham Hotspur player has just posted a four-word update on Twitter

Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane is injured at the moment.

Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane has taken to Twitter to give an update on his injury situation.

Kane has posted a video on Twitter showing how he is training and recovering from a hamstring injury.

The England international striker has not featured for Spurs since he suffered a serious hamstring injury on New Year’s Day, as reported by The London Evening Standard.

The 26-year-old has posted a message on Twitter, and has stated that he is making good progress on his recovery.

Back before the season ends?

According to The London Evening Standard, Tottenham head coach Jose Mourinho has said that Kane could be back in action in time for the club’s final two games of the season in May.

It is unlikely that the striker will be at his best then, but even his presence in the squad will be a massive lift for the team.

Tottenham are very much in the race for a top-four finish in the Premier League this season, and the North London outfit have also reached the last-16 stage of the Champions League.