Quick links

Premier League

Injured Tottenham Hotspur player has just posted a four-word update on Twitter

Subhankar Mondal
Harry Kane of Tottenham Hotspur stretches to shoot during the Premier League match between Southampton FC and Tottenham Hotspur at St Mary's Stadium on January 01, 2020 in Southampton,...
Subhankar Mondal
Subhankar Mondal

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane is injured at the moment.

Tottenham forward Harry Kane in action during the Premier League match between Southampton and Tottenham Hotspur at St Mary's Stadium, Southampton on Wednesday 1st January 2020.

Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane has taken to Twitter to give an update on his injury situation.

Kane has posted a video on Twitter showing how he is training and recovering from a hamstring injury.

The England international striker has not featured for Spurs since he suffered a serious hamstring injury on New Year’s Day, as reported by The London Evening Standard.

 

The 26-year-old has posted a message on Twitter, and has stated that he is making good progress on his recovery.

Back before the season ends?

According to The London Evening Standard, Tottenham head coach Jose Mourinho has said that Kane could be back in action in time for the club’s final two games of the season in May.

It is unlikely that the striker will be at his best then, but even his presence in the squad will be a massive lift for the team.

Tottenham are very much in the race for a top-four finish in the Premier League this season, and the North London outfit have also reached the last-16 stage of the Champions League.

Harry Kane of Tottenham Hotspur battles for possession with Jan Bednarek of Southampton during the Premier League match between Southampton FC and Tottenham Hotspur at St Mary's Stadium on...

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Subhankar Mondal

Subhankar Mondal

A football journalist based in Wakefield, Subhankar Mondal has previously worked for Goal.com International and Skysports.com, and has had his sports articles published in The Guardian and The Observer. He has also been on the BBC in the past and his name once found its way to the pages of the World Soccer magazine. He was recently cited in a major Louis van Gaal biography.

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch