Celtic

Scottish Premiership

In-form player admits thinking about Celtic exit

Subhankar Mondal
Leigh Griffith of Celtic celebrates after he scores the only goal of the game during the UEFA Europa League Group B match between Celtic and Rosenborg at Celtic Park on September 20, 2018...
Leigh Griffiths is playing well for Celtic at the moment.

Celtic striker Leigh Griffiths has admitted to The Daily Record that he did think about leaving the club.

The Scotland international is now back in the team and back among the goals, but he has admitted that at one point he did think about leaving Celtic.

The 29-year-old striker was out for most of last season, but he is doing well for Neil Lennon’s side at the moment.

 

Griffiths told The Daily Record: “There was a part of me that thought, ‘right, is it worthwhile me just moving completely, get away and try to get a fresh start?’.

“And then the flipside was ‘nah, I’ve got a lot of people to prove wrong here’. I’m still far from finished and I will show people that I will come back from this and pick up from where I left off.”

Stats

Griffiths has been on the books of Celtic since January 2014 when he joined from Wolverhampton Wanderers for a transfer fee reported by The Daily Mail to be worth £1 million.

According to WhoScored, the Scotsman has made six starts and 10 substitute appearances in the Scottish Premiership for the Hoops so far this season, scoring five goals in the process.

As stated on Celtic’s official website, the 29-year-old striker has scored 111 goals in 236 appearances in all competitions for the Glasgow giants so far in his career.

Celtic will take on Clyde away from home in the fifth round of the Scottish Cup on Sunday.

A football journalist based in Wakefield, Subhankar Mondal has previously worked for Goal.com International and Skysports.com, and has had his sports articles published in The Guardian and The Observer. He has also been on the BBC in the past and his name once found its way to the pages of the World Soccer magazine. He was recently cited in a major Louis van Gaal biography.

