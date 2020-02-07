In-form player admits thinking about Celtic exit

Leigh Griffiths is playing well for Celtic at the moment.

Celtic striker Leigh Griffiths has admitted to The Daily Record that he did think about leaving the club.

The Scotland international is now back in the team and back among the goals, but he has admitted that at one point he did think about leaving Celtic.

The 29-year-old striker was out for most of last season, but he is doing well for Neil Lennon’s side at the moment.

Griffiths told The Daily Record: “There was a part of me that thought, ‘right, is it worthwhile me just moving completely, get away and try to get a fresh start?’.

“And then the flipside was ‘nah, I’ve got a lot of people to prove wrong here’. I’m still far from finished and I will show people that I will come back from this and pick up from where I left off.”

Stats

Griffiths has been on the books of Celtic since January 2014 when he joined from Wolverhampton Wanderers for a transfer fee reported by The Daily Mail to be worth £1 million.

According to WhoScored, the Scotsman has made six starts and 10 substitute appearances in the Scottish Premiership for the Hoops so far this season, scoring five goals in the process.

As stated on Celtic’s official website, the 29-year-old striker has scored 111 goals in 236 appearances in all competitions for the Glasgow giants so far in his career.

Celtic will take on Clyde away from home in the fifth round of the Scottish Cup on Sunday.