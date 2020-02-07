Quick links

'I'm pain-free': Spurs player provides update on his fitness now

Jose Mourinho seems to have taken a shine to Tottenham Hotspur youngster Ryan Sessegnon.

Tottenham Hotspur summer signing Ryan Sessegnon has claimed in the London Evening Standard that he is now playing without pain, after a tough start to his career at the North London club.

Tottenham brought in Sessegnon from Fulham, but his game time was limited in his first few months.

Sessegnon struggled badly with injury after joining Tottenham, as he looked to make a positive impression.

The youngster was ruled out for months upon signing, and it is only recently that he has been able to get a consistent run of games.

 

Jose Mourinho seems to have taken a shine to the 19-year-old, who has now featured in seven of Spurs’s last 11 matches.

And Sessegnon insists that he is fully over his injury problems now.

"It was tough, really tough," he said. "It was my first serious injury and to come to a big club like this, I was trying to find my feet. I came back in training and then I felt it again, so it was tough. Thankfully I’m now pain-free and enjoying my football.

"Coming to the game quite young, I was used to playing every game without any type injuries. To come to a big club when I’m still young, still developing, still learning, to get an injury like that was mentally and physically tough. Thank God I’m pain-free now and I just want to keep playing games.”

Sessegnon’s last game for Tottenham was arguably his most impressive to date, as he caught the eye against Southampton.

The former Fulham man was a threat down the left, as Spurs picked up a 3-2 win to progress to the fifth round of the FA Cup.

John is a sports journalism graduate from Staffordshire University. He is a huge football fan and a minute-by-minute writer for UEFA.com, as well as being a freelance writer for Sports New Media. John has also seen his work been published by the likes of The Guardian, World Soccer and Shoot Magazine over the course of his bourgeoning journalism career so far. He has a particular expertise in all things to do with the Football League – and is a passionate Peterborough United fan.

