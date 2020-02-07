'I'm an Arsenal supporter': Arteta could reportedly bring in man who said he's a Gunners fan

Mikel Arteta and Arsene Wenger could be reunited at Arsenal in the near future.

According to the Daily Mirror, Arsenal could look to bring back Arsene Wenger in an advisory role.

Mikel Arteta is just starting his first job as manager, and Wenger now could make a return to the Emirates Stadium to offer some wisdom to the Arsenal boss.

Arteta is said to be keen to speak to ex-Arsenal players to learn from their experience, which is something Unai Emery never did.

Emery wanted to go it alone at Arsenal, but Arteta is far more keen to learn from others.

The report does not suggest whether Wenger would be interested in taking the role.

However, the Frenchman’s past comments when Arteta was about to take the Arsenal job suggest that he is open to helping the Spaniard, as he is a supporter of the Gunners now.

“Look I am an Arsenal supporter – I said that in my last speech,” Wenger said.

“Of course Arsenal is going through a very difficult period so it's better I don't comment too much on that and I just suffer like every supporter.”

Arteta has sparked an improvement at Arsenal since taking charge, but has still found wins hard to come by.

Arsenal have been victorious in just six Premier League games this season, which leaves them sat in a disappointing mid-table spot.