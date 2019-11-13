How to watch Parasite: BAFTA winner eyes Academy Awards glory!

Get ready to welcome one of the most critically acclaimed films in recent memory.

What a year for cinema that was!

In the UK, we saw the release of so many exceptional films in 2019. Reflecting on the cinematic year, it's worth mentioning the likes of Jordan Peele's Us, Dragged Across Concrete, Under the Silver Lake, Booksmart, Vox Lux, Mid90s, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, Animals and Joker.

However, it was also a particularly strong year for foreign language films, with Lee Chang-dong's Burning and Hu Bo's An Elephant Sitting Still arguably being two of the decade's finest.

Critics and film enthusiasts have already begun to compile their best of the decade lists, but unless they've sat down to a screening of Bong Joon-ho's South Korean film Parasite, perhaps a definitive list is premature...

NO WAY! Bugzy Malone stars in Guy Ritchie’s latest!

Director Bong Joon Ho on stage during The Academy of Motion Pictures Arts and Sciences official Academy screening of "Parasite" at the MoMA, Celeste Bartos Theater on October 7, 2019 in...

How to watch Parasite (2019)

Parasite is currently available to watch in UK cinemas!

The film was released in South Korea back in May 2019 to significant critical and audience acclaim, and actually, it's proven to be quite the box-office success too.

HIT THE LIGHTS! Who stars in the Kenco advert?

Parasite: UK release date

Bong Joon-ho's Parasite released in UK cinemas on Friday, February 7th 2019.

The film won the prestigious Palme d'Or at the most recent edition of the Cannes Film Festival, and fans predict that it could go on to win Best Foreign Language Film at the 2020 Oscars, which are to be held two days after Parasite's release on Sunday, February 9th 2020.

It also bagged Best Foreign Language Film at the Golden Globes, as well as the BAFTAs.

So, fans of the filmmaker will surely be rushing out to see it ahead of the Oscars.

WONDERFUL WAITITI: Jojo Rabbit ends on inspirational quote!

(L-R) MoMA chief curator of film Rajendra Roy, director Bong Joon-ho and actors Song Kang-ho, Park So-dam and Choi Woo-shik on stage during The Academy of Motion Pictures Arts and Sciences...

The films of Bong Joon-ho

Bong Joon-ho is arguably one of the best directors working today.

The 50-year-old South Korean filmmaker began his career helming shorts with 1994's White Man, Memories in My Frame and Incoherence.

His directorial feature debut - Barking Dogs Never Bite - was released in 2000, marking the arrival of an immense talent in the realm of world cinema. His sophomore effort came with 2003's Memories of Murder, which stands mighty proud as one of the greatest serial-killer films ever made.

He also helmed the 2006 monster movie The Host, 2009's Mother and 2013's Snowpiercer, which was his English language debut starring Chris Evans (Avengers: Endgame). His most recent was the 2017 Netflix film Okja, but judging from the glowing reception of Parasite so far, his latest could very well be his finest piece of work to date.

In other news, here are our picks for the most disappointing movies of 2019.

