How to turn off Netflix autoplay on iPhone, PS4 and all devices - stop annoying show previews while browsing now!

How to turn Netflix autoplay off on iPhone, PS4 and all other devices so you can stop annoying show previews while browsing through movies and series.

Netflix is one of the best subscription apps available thanks to its plethora of content. Granted, it may not be as nostalgic as the Disney Plus service scheduled to arrive in the UK in March, but it has dozens of great series such as The Witcher. With that being said, autoplay has always been an issue thanks to its annoying previews. This is why it's good news that you can now turn it off for iPhone, PlayStation 4, and all other devices you watch the app's content on.

There's a lot that's still to come to Netflix this February with the likes of Better Call Saul season 4, Dragon Quest Your Story, and the classic Starship Troopers. The subscription service has never been short of content, but you'd be odd if you never found its previews while browsing to be annoying.

Fortunately, you can now turn autoplay off on PS4, iPhone and all other devices you watch the service's content on.

What is Netflix autoplay?

Autoplay for Netflix is a feature that automatically plays previews/trailers while browsing through the app's catalogue of films and series.

In short, it's responsible for nearly every film and series playing an unbearably loud clip or trailer when hovering on their name.

These short previews can be helpful in forming an educated guess as to whether the showing will be something you'll enjoy, but they've been deemed by many to be annoying thanks to how loud and intrusive they are.

In addition to previews while browsing through the catalogue, there's also autoplay for when watching series. This just automatically plays the next episode.

For those who'd rather not endure loud previews as well as not be automatically fed another episode of an already addictive series, below you'll discover how to turn Netflix autoplay off.

Some people find this feature helpful. Others not so much.



We’ve heard the feedback loud and clear — members can now control whether or not they see autoplay previews on Netflix. Here's how: https://t.co/6V2TjEW6HD https://t.co/zbz4E8fVab — Netflix US (@netflix) February 6, 2020

How to turn Netflix autoplay off

You must log into Netflix on a web browser to turn autoplay off.

After you've logged into your Netflix account, you must then select Manage Profiles and click the one you wish to turn autoplay off for.

In order to turn off previews, you simply need to uncheck the Autoplay previews while browsing on all devices option.

As for stopping every next episode from automatically playing, you must uncheck the Autoplay next episode in a series on all devices option.

Changes to these settings will take effect across all devices so previews should no longer keep happening on PlayStation 4, iPhone and all other devices you watch Netflix on via app.

And that's all you need to know about how to turn autoplay off for Netflix.