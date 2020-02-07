How tall is King Gary? And where is King Gary filmed?

BBC One series King Gary aired it's first full series in 2020, featuring the colossal Tom Davis as the show's lead.

There's something incredibly striking about new BBC series King Gary.

It could be the relatable humour and girl next door characters or could be the quaint setting that perfectly sums up quintessential working class British life from seaside beach resorts to suburban housing estates.

Then again, it could just be the towering Tom Davis and his Essex ways, as the 40-year-old actor epitomises his King Gary character down to a sleeveless white T with a dressing gown on top.

Here's everything you need to know about the bullish series from the show's powerful lead to filming locations.

Who is Tom Davis?

King Gary is played by 40-year-old actor and comedian Tom Davis, who is from London and an avid West Ham fan.

Although his career dates back to 2009, his acting career took off after playing the roles of DI Sleet in BBC Three comedy Murder in Successville and Davus in Plebs (2014).

From there, Tom has appeared in various TV series and made the move into the film industry after claiming a BAFTA Breakthrough Brit award for his work in Free Fire and Prevenge. Tom also appeared in Paddington 2 as T Bone.

Tom's wife, Terri, has starred alongside him in numerous TV shows and even plays the role of King Gay's wife in the series. If you think their chemistry is good on the show... it's because they're also married in real life!

How tall is King Gary?

Tom Davis stands at a towering 6ft 7in (2.01 metres).

He worked as a scaffolder before moving into comedy and must have been the most useful tool on site given his sheer size.

Where is King Gary filmed?

King Gary has no specific filming location although the design of the set has been set up to reflect a generic suburban area on the outer London boroughs, which is similar to where Tom and other cast members such as Romesh Ranganathan grew up.

The series airs every Friday night on BBC One at 9.30 pm and will run for six episodes, concluding on Friday, February 14th.