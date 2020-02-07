Quick links

West Bromwich Albion

Hull City

Championship

'He's something different'; West Brom director thinks they've pulled off a coup

Danny Owen
General View of The Hawthorns during the Sky Bet Championship match between West Bromwich Albion and Ipswich Town at The Hawthorns, West Bromwich on Saturday 9th March 2019.
Slaven Bilic's West Bromwich Albion raided Championship rivals Hull City to bring Kamil Grosicki to the Hawthorns during January transfer window.

Kamil Grosicki new signing of West Bromwich Albion at The Hawthorns on January 31, 2020 in West Bromwich, England.

West Bromwich Albion’s technical director Luke Dowling is excited about the addition of Kamil Grosicki, telling the Birmingham Mail that the former Hull City star will bring something ‘different’ to the Hawthorns.

Hull's loss, it seems, could be The Baggies' gain.

The Tigers lost both of their influential attackers, Jarrod Bowen and Grosicki, on transfer deadline day with Slaven Bilic’s side paying just £800,000 to bring the latter to the Midlands. And, in the 73-cap winger, title hopefuls West Brom have added one of the Championship’s most dangerous attackers to their ranks.

 

Grosicki has produced 24 goals and 22 assists for Hull since the start of the 2017/18 season and, if he can replicate those displays under Bilic, it would be no surprise if the Championship trophy was on its way to West Bromwich in May.

Dowling certainly believes that The Baggies have pulled off a real coup - for less than £1 million no less.

“He’s something different to what we’ve got,” said the long-serving director. “He’s a powerful, strong runner that knows the league.

“When we signed him I mentioned that he’s always that 7/10 player that’s got the skill and capability of producing a winning moment, be it an assist or a winning goal.

Kamil Grosicki of Hull City celebrates scoring a goal during the Sky Bet Championship match between Hull City and Birmingham City at KCOM Stadium on December 21, 2019 in Hull, England.

“This stage of the season, when you’re going to Millwall where it’s tough, you know he’s going to be the sort of player you can rely on.”

It remains to be seen, however, if Grosicki will be a regular starter at West Brom between now and the end of the season. In Matheus Pereira, Matt Phillips, Callum Robinson, Grady Diangana and Kyle Edwards, Bilic already had a treasure trove of wide options that most Championship bosses would kill for.

Kamil Grosicki new signing of West Bromwich Albion at The Hawthorns on January 31, 2020 in West Bromwich, England.

