‘He is overrated’: Some fans react as their club linked with £25m Liverpool player

Arsenal have been linked with Liverpool midfielder Adam Lallana.

Arsenal fans have taken to Twitter to give their reaction to speculation linking the club with Liverpool midfielder Adam Lallana.

According to The Telegraph, Arsenal are among a number of clubs interested in signing Liverpool midfielder Lallana.

The England international is out of contract at Liverpool at the end of the season, and the Gunners reportedly want to secure his services on a free transfer.

Arsenal fans have give their take on speculation linking the club with the 31-year-old midfielder on Twitter, and below are some of the best comments.

Adam Lallana Really arsenal , please No — αlвin๏mωεusí (@__AWayne) February 7, 2020

If Arsenal get Lallana in the summer, I'm done with football. — 24 (@CoygSZN) February 6, 2020

He is overrated, He can't play at Arsenal — ™ (@ProfCymOhAFC) February 7, 2020

Lallana who — Kanye WHALES (@kanye_whales) February 6, 2020

Would be tidy signing in a free — Dylan (@DylanJMoore) February 7, 2020

No — Muhammad Adil (@iammuhammxd) February 7, 2020

Well we need a box to box midfielder so for free, he would be a good addition to the squad — AFC News (@AFCNews15) February 7, 2020

Agent talk — arsenalmad79Reloaded (@arsenalmad37) February 7, 2020

Good signing for Arsenal?

Lallana has had injury issues and has struggled to make a huge impact at Liverpool in recent years.

However, there is no doubt that the midfielder is a very good player and has proven himself in the Premier League.

The Englishman has a lot to offer, and his experience of being part of a Champions League-winning squad and in a title race will help Arsenal.

If the Gunners do not finish in the top four of the Premier League table this season, then they will have to look at players such as Lallana, who will not cost a lot of money and will add more depth to the squad.

Lallana has been on the books of Liverpool since the summer of 2014 when he joined from Southampton for a transfer fee reported by BBC Sport to be worth £25 million.