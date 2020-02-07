Quick links

'He grabbed our player by the throat': Some Spurs fans react after hearing player they want

Jordan Rossiter (L) and Adam Lallana after his goal for Liverpool FC during the Europa League game between FC Girondins de Bordeaux and Liverpool FC at Matmut Atlantique Stadium on...
Tottenham Hotspur boss Jose Mourinho is said to be interested in snapping up Liverpool's Adam Lallana.

Adam Lallana of Liverpool celebrates after scoring his sides first goal during the Premier League match between Manchester United and Liverpool FC at Old Trafford on October 20, 2019 in...

Tottenham Hotspur fans do not appear keen on the idea of signing Liverpool midfielder Adam Lallana.

The Telegraph claim that Spurs are considering making a move for Lallana at the end of the season, when he will become a free agent.

 

The England international’s contract at Liverpool is set to expire at the end of the campaign, and a number of Premier League sides are said to be interested.

But Spurs fans are not keen on seeing Lallana sign for them, judging by the reaction on social media.

Lallana fell out of favour with Tottenham fans during a reserve game, when he grabbed George Marsh by the throat and was sent off back in 2018. 

And it seems some Spurs supporters have not entirely forgiven Lallana for that misdemeanour. 

Lallana would be a rather interesting addition for Spurs, as he would offer them an increase in experience and creativity.

However, the 31-year-old has struggled for game time at Liverpool recently, and there must be question marks over whether he could really drive them on to the next level.

Tottenham do lack a skilful playmaker, as Christian Eriksen has departed, but Lallana looks more of a short-term option than a long-term solution.

John is a sports journalism graduate from Staffordshire University. He is a huge football fan and a minute-by-minute writer for UEFA.com, as well as being a freelance writer for Sports New Media. John has also seen his work been published by the likes of The Guardian, World Soccer and Shoot Magazine over the course of his bourgeoning journalism career so far. He has a particular expertise in all things to do with the Football League – and is a passionate Peterborough United fan.

