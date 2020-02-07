'He grabbed our player by the throat': Some Spurs fans react after hearing player they want

Tottenham Hotspur boss Jose Mourinho is said to be interested in snapping up Liverpool's Adam Lallana.

Tottenham Hotspur fans do not appear keen on the idea of signing Liverpool midfielder Adam Lallana.

The Telegraph claim that Spurs are considering making a move for Lallana at the end of the season, when he will become a free agent.

The England international’s contract at Liverpool is set to expire at the end of the campaign, and a number of Premier League sides are said to be interested.

But Spurs fans are not keen on seeing Lallana sign for them, judging by the reaction on social media.

Lallana fell out of favour with Tottenham fans during a reserve game, when he grabbed George Marsh by the throat and was sent off back in 2018.

And it seems some Spurs supporters have not entirely forgiven Lallana for that misdemeanour.

Gedson is better — T (@neatblue) February 6, 2020

Doubt it ..... especially as he grabbed one of our players by the throat during a reserves match — Ian Meadows (@ianmeds86) February 6, 2020

He and Lamela can compete for most minutes in the treatment room. — Aaron Pitters ✍️️ (@aaronpitters) February 6, 2020

Our U23s getting all choked up reading this — El Eff (@BringingUpABoy) February 7, 2020

hope not, thought this was dead when Poch left — Neilo1986 (@Neilo1986) February 6, 2020

After what he did to George Marsh, I don’t think so. — Gord Beb (@gbeb92) February 6, 2020

Hard pass — Brick Top (@Eradicator_NYC) February 6, 2020

Lallana would be a rather interesting addition for Spurs, as he would offer them an increase in experience and creativity.

However, the 31-year-old has struggled for game time at Liverpool recently, and there must be question marks over whether he could really drive them on to the next level.

Tottenham do lack a skilful playmaker, as Christian Eriksen has departed, but Lallana looks more of a short-term option than a long-term solution.