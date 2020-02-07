Grantchester season 5 episode 5 cast: Sarah Stanley joins and Sandra Huggett returns

Familiar faces return in another stellar episode of Grantchester.

The Grantchester season 5 episode 5 cast is enough to keep fans satisfied.

So, how are you enjoying it so far?

Some would argue that the landscape of British detective dramas in recent years has become oversaturated. Indeed, there is an argument to be made, but when so many of them are worth a watch, it's hard to see what the problem is.

Obviously, there are those better than others, and if we had to weigh out our favourites then Grantchester would make its way to the top of the pile.

Based on The Grantchester Mysteries short stories written by James Runcie, this series - penned by Daisy Coulam - has transported audiences back into the past of the titular Cambridgeshire village since 2014.

Now we're in season 5 and it's arguably getting even better. Reverend Will Davenport (played by the wonderful Tom Brittney) is a superb and engaging lead, aided by a wealth of industry talents across the board, as episode 5 certainly proves...

Grantchester series 5 episode 5 cast

As highlighted by IMDb, the Grantchester series 5 episode 5 cast will feature:

- Ross Boatman as Vic Morgan

- Nick Brimble as Jack Chapman

-Tom Brittney as Will Davenport

- Jim Caesar as Mathew Butler

- Lauren Carse as Ellie Harding

- Oliver Dimsdale as Daniel Marlowe

- Jack Donoghue as Luke

- Robson Green as Geordie Keating

- Bradley Hall as Larry Peters

- Sandra Huggett as Marie Morgan

- Tessa Peake-Jones as Mrs. Chapman

- Sarah Stanley as June Butler

- Al Weaver as Leonard Finch

Spotlighting Sandra Huggett

Sandra Huggett returns as Marie Morgan, who was introduced back in episode 3.

It's great to see her back! The 46-year-old English actress is well known for playing D.S. MacKinnon on Coronation Street from 2016 to 2019 but has also starred in such TV titles as Casualty (Holly Miles), Hetty Feather (Fanny Duffet), In the Club (Maxine), In the Flesh (Shirley Wilson), Doctors (various), Leaving (Angela), Vincent (Roxanne) and Family Affairs (Holly Hart).

According to IMDb, she first appeared on screens in the 1997 film Swept from the Sea, in which she played Brother Bodan's Wife.

Introducing Sarah Stanley

Over on Sarah Stanley's IMDb page, her role in Grantchester is listed as her first.

She joins the mix in episode 5 as the character of June Butler. However, Revolution Talent also notes that she starred in the West End production of Curious Incident of The Dog In The Night-time.

In a tweet, she joked: "First tele in 14 years... I do hope I’m not s**t. Don’t get over-excited: one line. But wearing a snazzy dressing gown. Then back in ep 5 with a few scenes..."

