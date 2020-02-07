Who is Grace Blakeley? Iain Dale storms off set of Good Morning Britain!

You don't exactly see something like this every day.

Grace Blakeley has attracted significant attention after her appearance on Good Morning Britain.

LBC radio host Iain Dale walked off the set of ITV's popular show after he got into a heated debate with both Grace and Nihal Arthanayake.

Nihal and Grace were locked in discussion regarding the recent reports on Jonty Bravery, who pushed a child from the Tate Modern in 2019. As highlighted by the Express, Blakeley suggested lack of funding within the care industry for what happened, and Iain Dale disagreed.

He argued that Grace's stance was “utter rubbish" and said "...it has nothing to do with cuts. This is to do with people doing the sensible thing and reporting…" However, Grace replied: "No you have to have a basic amount of money to be able to actually respond!"

HIT THE LIGHTS! Who stars in the Kenco advert?

Presenter Iain Dale chairs a Conservative Party leadership hustings event at Carlisle Racecourse on June 29, 2019 in Carlisle, England. Boris Johnson and Jeremy Hunt are the final two MPs...

Grace Blakeley takes to Twitter

In a recent tweet, she wrote: "Apparently I’m trending... I really feel like people don’t realise that the more outraged they get, the bigger the ratings, and the more I’m invited back on."

There's no apparently about it... she's trending alright!

Many have flocked to Twitter to offer their thoughts, as we'll see in a moment. In the meantime, let's spotlight Grace Blakeley for a moment.

STAR-STUDDED: Shakespeare & Hathaway Season 3 guest stars

Apparently I’m trending



I really feel like people don’t realise that the more outraged they get, the bigger the ratings, and the more I’m invited back on — Grace Blakeley (@graceblakeley) February 7, 2020

Who is Grace Blakeley?

Grace Blakeley is a British author and economics commentator.

The 26-year-old was made economics commentator at The New Statesman back in January 2019 and was formerly a research fellow at the Institute for Public Policy Research.

She is a member of the Labour party.

As for her educational background, she achieved a first in Philosophy, Politics and Economics at St Peter's College, Oxford. Subsequently, she pursued a master's in African Studies.

Her first book - Stolen: How to Save the World from Financialisation - published last year in September and divided critics.

ON THE RISE! Who is Call the Midwife's Daniel Laurie?

When confronted with the truth @IainDale couldn’t take the reality. @graceblakeley was correct and we thank her for raising the issue of cuts to council funding.



pic.twitter.com/EXMv13nvBE — Labour's Black PLP (@LaboursBlackPLP) February 7, 2020

Viewers react to Good Morning Britain

As expected, many have taken to Twitter to weigh in their thoughts on it all.

Check out a selection of tweets:

Remember this from #gmb after the election? Then it was three against Grace. Didn't she her sulk and walk off like @IainDale did. https://t.co/UJvij8EzMz — Abul Kalam (@AbulKalamUK) February 7, 2020

Middle aged man throws tantrum at @graceblakeley because she had the facts and he had none! Read her book and you'll know why she knows her stuff! Respect to you Grace - you were dignified this morning. https://t.co/m6zIiHdvIf — Hasan Patel (@Hasanpatel) February 7, 2020

Hopefully you’ll remember to let other speakers finish speaking before butting in. — Manick Govinda (@manick62) February 7, 2020

I feel like @graceblakeley doesn't realise that the more ridiculous things she says, the bigger the laughs at her expense behind the scenes and that guests are not always invited back repeatedly for good reasons or because they like them at all. https://t.co/nRfTTodEdE — Caris Bagge-Fincas (@CarisBagged) February 7, 2020

#GMB Ian Dale just stormed off Good Morning Britain whilst denying Austerity Cuts have Consequences! I've worked 30 years in the field of ASD care & education @graceblakeley is absolutely correct! — Sue Murphy (@suemurphy37) February 7, 2020

In other news, check out our review for Netflix hit Uncut Gems.