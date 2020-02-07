Quick links

Rangers

Scottish Premiership

George Edmundson ‘excited to see more of’ one Rangers teammate

Subhankar Mondal
Oldham's George Edmundson celebrates opening the scoring during the Sky Bet League 2 match between Oldham Athletic and Swindon Town at Boundary Park, Oldham on Saturday 13th April 2019.
Subhankar Mondal
Subhankar Mondal

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Ianis Hagi joined Steven Gerrard’s Glasgow Rangers on loan in the January transfer window.

A general view of the stadium during the UEFA Europa League Group G match between Glasgow Rangers and FC Porto at Ibrox Park, Glasgow on Thursday 7th November 2019. Ibrox Stadium of Rangers

Rangers central defender George Edmundson has spoken highly of his new Ibrox teammate Ianis Hagi to The Herald.

The 22-year-old central defender has been impressed with Hagi, who joined Rangers on loan from Genk in the January transfer window.

Subscribe

The 21-year-old Romania international, who can operate as an attacking midfielder or as a forward, scored the winner for Steven Gerrard’s side in their victory over Hibernian at Ibrox in the Scottish Premiership on Wednesday evening.

 

Edmundson told The Herald: “Ianis looks very good. He played well and got the Man of the Match award.

“I am excited to see more of him. It was a great finish. I was saying: 'Take a touch!' But what a goal!”

George Edmundson of Oldham Athletic applauds fans after the FA Cup Fourth Round match between Doncaster Rovers and Oldham Athletic at Keepmoat Stadium on January 26, 2019 in Doncaster,...

Good signing for Rangers

Hagi is a very good and promising young player who has made a strong start to life at Rangers.

With the Gers aiming to win the Scottish Premiership title this season as well as progress far in the Europa League, the Romania international will play a crucial role.

Given the youngster’s attacking prowess and his versatility, he does appear to be a player who could Rangers much better and sharper in attack.

Rangers will take on Hamilton Academical away from home in the fifth round of the Scottish Cup on Saturday afternoon.

Ianis Hagi of KRC Genk looks on during a friendly match between 1. FC Koeln and KRC Genk on January 10, 2020 in La Nucia, Spain.

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Subhankar Mondal

Subhankar Mondal

A football journalist based in Wakefield, Subhankar Mondal has previously worked for Goal.com International and Skysports.com, and has had his sports articles published in The Guardian and The Observer. He has also been on the BBC in the past and his name once found its way to the pages of the World Soccer magazine. He was recently cited in a major Louis van Gaal biography.

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch