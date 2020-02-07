George Edmundson ‘excited to see more of’ one Rangers teammate

Ianis Hagi joined Steven Gerrard’s Glasgow Rangers on loan in the January transfer window.

Ibrox Stadium of Rangers



Rangers central defender George Edmundson has spoken highly of his new Ibrox teammate Ianis Hagi to The Herald.

The 22-year-old central defender has been impressed with Hagi, who joined Rangers on loan from Genk in the January transfer window.

The 21-year-old Romania international, who can operate as an attacking midfielder or as a forward, scored the winner for Steven Gerrard’s side in their victory over Hibernian at Ibrox in the Scottish Premiership on Wednesday evening.

Edmundson told The Herald: “Ianis looks very good. He played well and got the Man of the Match award.

“I am excited to see more of him. It was a great finish. I was saying: 'Take a touch!' But what a goal!”

Good signing for Rangers

Hagi is a very good and promising young player who has made a strong start to life at Rangers.

With the Gers aiming to win the Scottish Premiership title this season as well as progress far in the Europa League, the Romania international will play a crucial role.

Given the youngster’s attacking prowess and his versatility, he does appear to be a player who could Rangers much better and sharper in attack.

Rangers will take on Hamilton Academical away from home in the fifth round of the Scottish Cup on Saturday afternoon.