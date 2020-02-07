'Genius idea': Some Liverpool fans are eyeing bargain summer move for Tottenham man

Tottenham Hotspur's Jan Vertonghen is said to have interest, but are Liverpool among his suitors?

Some rival club fans already have their eye on Tottenham Hotspur's Jan Vertonghen, with Liverpool's surprisingly prevalent among them.

Vertonghen's Tottenham contract expires at the end of this season and is expected to leave according to certain reports.

But speaking to HLN this week, the Belgian's agent Tom de Mul insisted that staying at Spurs remains an option for his client, who does have interest.

Vertonghen has been one of Tottenham's finest servants in recent years, playing more than 300 games since his £11.25 million move from Ajax in 2012, but his influence has waned after entering his thirties.

Nevertheless, there are still those who feel his experience can still be of use - the following Liverpool supporters being prime examples...

Though Liverpool are not in any urgent need of a new centre half, as owner's of the Premier League's best defensive record this season, a bit of cover may not go amiss, especially with Dejan Lovren's future uncertain.

Lovren is due to enter the final year of his contract this summer and it is possible the Croatian could be sold if fresh terms cannot be agreed.

Tottenham have already been linked with moves for potential Vertonghen replacements such as Jack O'Connell, the Liverpool-supporting Sheffield United player.