Free agent linked with Aston Villa and Newcastle moves could reportedly join national champions

Aston Villa and Newcastle United were mentioned as possible destinations for Emmanuel Adebayor.

The Aston Villa and Newcastle United-linked striker Emmanuel Adebayor may have found a new club.

Adebayor left his previous employers Kayserispor in December and was said to have had interest from Aston Villa, Newcastle and Brighton & Hove Albion in the ensuing transfer window (The Sun).

But no such move materialised for the veteran free agent, who could now join the Paraguayan champions, Olimpia, according to La Voz.

It is claimed that Adebayor is 'a possible reinforcement' for Olimpia, who already employ his former Manchester City teammate, Roque Santa Cruz.

 

After being linked with Adebayor at the start of last week, Aston Villa ultimately solved their striker shortage through the addition of Borja Baston on loan from Swansea City.

Newcastle, in contrast, were left short in the 35-year-old's position, as the Magpies manager, Steve Bruce, admitted that he had failed to find a viable solution.

It remains to be seen to what extent Aston Villa or Newcastle were interested in Adebayor, who last scored more than 10 goals in a single campaign in 2017/18.

In fact, Adebayor's 17-goal haul for İstanbul Başakşehir is his only double-figured return in five-and-a-half seasons.

Aiden is a journalism and broadcasting graduate with words in various places. He is a Sheffield Wednesday supporter constantly wondering what he did wrong in a previous life!

