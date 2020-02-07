Former manager says one Liverpool forward ‘selfish’, his teammate ‘altruistic’

Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah are two important players for Liverpool.

Amara Traore has suggested to the FourFourTwo magazine (page 59, March 2020 edition) that Liverpool forward Sadio Mane needs to be more selfish like his teammate Mohamed Salah.

The former Senegal national team manager - who is now in charge of Horoya AC - believes that Mane would have won the 2018 African Player of the Year award ahead of his Liverpool teammate Salah had he been more selfish.

Egypt international forward Salah pipped Senegal international star Mane to the award in 2018, but in 2019, it was the former Southampton ace who was given the honours ahead of the 27-year-old.

Traore told the FourFourTwo magazine (page 59, March 2020 edition): “He (Salah) was selfish and Sadio was altruistic.

"That goal he scored at Bayern Munich in the quarter-finals of the Champions League not so long ago, he would have passed it.

“But he’s taken responsibility. He must now continue that way, and not let his altruism get the better of him.”

Stats

Mane has made 21 starts and one substitute appearance in the Premier League for Liverpool so far this season, scoring 11 goals and providing six assists in the process, according to WhoScored.

The former Southampton star has also scored two goals and provided one assist in six Champions League games for the Reds, according to WhoScored.

Salah has scored 14 goals and provided six assists in 22 league matches, and has scored four goals and provided two assists in six Champions League games for Jurgen Klopp’s side so far this campaign, according to WhoScored.