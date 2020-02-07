Quick links

Everton

Premier League

Everton's £15m man admits Ancelotti was making fun of him last week

Carlo Ancelotti the head coach
Theo Walcott finally opened up his goalscoring account for Everton this season last weekend.

(EXCLUSIVE COVERAGE) Theo Walcott during the Everton training session at USM Finch Farm on August 2, 2018 in Halewood, England.

Everton forward Theo Walcott has revealed to goal.com that he couldn’t help but laugh, after Carlo Ancelotti poked fun at him in the build up to the Toffees’ game against Watford.

Everton beat Watford 3-2 last weekend, with Walcott nabbing the winner in the last minute.

That was Walcott’s first strike of the season, after what has been a difficult campaign for the England international.

And the £20 million forward (Telegraph) admits that even Ancelotti was winding him up about his goal drought.

 

"He came to me and said ‘Theo, you do know that you’re allowed to score goals, right?’" he says. "I just had to laugh. And lo and behold I go and get my first of the season. I told him afterwards that I was just waiting for his permission!”

Walcott has not fully won over Everton’s supporters since he arrived at Goodison Park, but his goal last weekend will help endear himself more to the Toffees faithful.

Theo Walcott of Everton is challenged by Ben Gibson of Burnley during the Premier League match between Burnley FC and Everton FC at Turf Moor on December 26, 2018 in Burnley, United...

The 30-year-old will now surely want to start hitting the back of the net more frequently.

Walcott has just one goal to his name in 18 Premier League appearances this campaign, which is a very poor return for a player who carries so much attacking responsibility at Everton.

Ancelotti’s men are next in action tomorrow, when they take on Crystal Palace.

John is a sports journalism graduate from Staffordshire University. He is a huge football fan and a minute-by-minute writer for UEFA.com, as well as being a freelance writer for Sports New Media. John has also seen his work been published by the likes of The Guardian, World Soccer and Shoot Magazine over the course of his bourgeoning journalism career so far. He has a particular expertise in all things to do with the Football League – and is a passionate Peterborough United fan.

