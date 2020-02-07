Everton's £15m man admits Ancelotti was making fun of him last week

Theo Walcott finally opened up his goalscoring account for Everton this season last weekend.

Everton forward Theo Walcott has revealed to goal.com that he couldn’t help but laugh, after Carlo Ancelotti poked fun at him in the build up to the Toffees’ game against Watford.

Everton beat Watford 3-2 last weekend, with Walcott nabbing the winner in the last minute.

That was Walcott’s first strike of the season, after what has been a difficult campaign for the England international.

And the £20 million forward (Telegraph) admits that even Ancelotti was winding him up about his goal drought.

"He came to me and said ‘Theo, you do know that you’re allowed to score goals, right?’" he says. "I just had to laugh. And lo and behold I go and get my first of the season. I told him afterwards that I was just waiting for his permission!”

Walcott has not fully won over Everton’s supporters since he arrived at Goodison Park, but his goal last weekend will help endear himself more to the Toffees faithful.

The 30-year-old will now surely want to start hitting the back of the net more frequently.

Walcott has just one goal to his name in 18 Premier League appearances this campaign, which is a very poor return for a player who carries so much attacking responsibility at Everton.

Ancelotti’s men are next in action tomorrow, when they take on Crystal Palace.