Everton boss Carlo Ancelotti is not a fan of the summer transfer window closing late

The Toffees boss explains the difficulties that managers face due to the change in the summer.

Everton boss Carlo Ancelotti spoke in his press conference on the club's official YouTube channel about the change in the duration of the summer transfer window.

It was confirmed this week that the Premier League will join the rest of Europe in keeping the summer transfer window open until the end of August. The window was shut before the start of this season and a lot of debate sparked as a result.

Ancelotti was asked about the change this time around to which he claimed that it was a problem for all managers to have the window open after the season starts.

He said: "I think that for my job, it's not good for the window to be open (until September) because I think the best way for a manager is when the season starts officially, the transfer window has to be closed.

"You cannot keep players that are not happy because they want to leave. The fact that the window is open till September means that you have to manage the players for the one month (when) they think to leave. For us, it is more difficult."

Most managers in world football are likely to agree with Ancelotti on this but the problem last season was that the Premier League was the only top league to change its rule.

That gave opportunities for other European clubs to court players of English clubs at a time when replacements were impossible to find.

Now that the window shuts at the same time across Europe, Ancelotti has a different task in hand to convince players to stay on board despite potential interest from other big clubs after the season starts.

That will be hard to do for any manager let alone the Italian. Tottenham faced a similar problem with Christian Eriksen last summer when his transfer saga dragged until the end of August and continued almost until the end of last month.

Everton cannot afford that, especially in Ancelotti's first season when the hopes and expectations from the supporters will be huge.