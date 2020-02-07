Endeavour series 7 episode 1 cast: Meet Holli Dempsey, Naomi Battrick and Lucy Briers!

Fans will be thrilled to see these new faces make an appearance.

The Endeavour series 7 episode 1 cast enlists some serious talent!

There are so many great ones, with the likes of Line of Duty, Grantchester, Death in Paradise, Vera, Father Brown and many more all deserving of praise.

However, if prompted to answer such a question, we'd wager plenty of audiences would declare Endeavour as their show of choice!

The popular Inspector Morse prequel first arrived on screens back in 2013 and introduced the exceptional Shaun Evans as the titular detective, Endeavour Morse. It's finally back for series 7, which whisks audiences back to the 1970s to reacquaint themselves with familiar faces, and of course, some notable newcomers...

Endeavour series 7 episode 1 cast

As highlighted by IMDb, here are the cast members of Endeavour series 7 episode 1:

- Shaun Evans as DS Endeavour Morse

- Roger Allam as DCI Fred Thursday

- Anton Lesser as CS Reginald Bright

- James Bradshaw as Dr. Max DeBryn

- Sean Rigby as DS Jim Strange

- Abigail Thaw as Dorothea Frazil

- Caroline O'Neill as Win Thursday

- Naomi Battrick as Dr. Naomi Benford

- Lucy Briers as Mrs. Blish

- Holli Dempsey as Jenny Tate

- Ryan Gage as Ludo

- Richard Harrington as Dr. Dai Ferman

- Stephanie Leonidas as Violetta

- Reece Ritchie as Dr. Jeremy Kreitsek

- Carol Royle as Mrs. Bright

Endeavour guest stars Holli Dempsey

Joining the mix in episode 1 we have Holli Dempsey in the role of Jenny Tate.

The English actress has earned a range of great roles across her career, first appearing on screens as Willow in The Bill back in 2010.

Since then, shes's starred in such TV projects as Harlots (Emily Lacey), Derek (Vicky), Black Mirror (Clara Meades), People Just Do Nothing (Atlantic Receptionist), Plebs (Alba), The Aliens (Holly), Call the Midwife (Bridget Cole), New Worlds (Agnes), Breathless (Maureen Mulligan) and more.

It's not all TV though, as she's also been in films, including 2016's Dad's Army (Vera), Aaaaaaaah! (Helen) and Alright Now (Tara).

Lucy Briers stars

Lucy Briers plays Mrs. Blish.

Those who recently watched the Four Weddings and a Funeral series may remember her as Jody, but she's also starred in such series as Gentleman Jack (she played Mrs. Stanfield Rawson), Victoria (Mrs. Arbuthnot), Father Brown (Prudence Bovary), Count Arthur Strong (Sheila).

Lucy also played the character of Mary Bennett in the 1995 miniseries of Pride and Prejudice, as well as Tonia Scott in the hilarious 2013 Alan Partridge film.

Spotlighting Naomi Battrick

As Dr. Naomi Benford in episode 1, we have Naomi Battrick.

Fans of the acclaimed series Jamestown may recognise her for playing the role of Jocelyn. Then again, she boasts a wealth of roles!

Naomi has also starred in such tv shows as A Very English Scandal (she played Diana Stainton), Crossing Lines (Ellie Delfont-Bogard), Stonemouth (Grier Murston), Waterloo Road (Lily Timpson), Some Girls (Gemma), The Indian Doctor (Verity Todd), My Almost Famous Family (Toyah) and more.

Movie roles include Rayenne Gorski in The Titan, Emily in Lost in London, Narrator/Older Sam in Brimstone and Peggy Macroon in Whisky Galore.

It's great to have her aboard Endeavour!

