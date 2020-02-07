‘Don’t get why he’s being like this’: Some rival fans hammering one Leeds figure

Eddie Nketiah has gone back to Arsenal after his loan spell at Leeds United was cut short.

Arsenal fans have taken to Twitter to give their reaction to latest comments from Leeds United head coach Marcelo Bielsa about striker Eddie Nketiah.

Nketiah joined Championship club Leeds on a season-long loan deal from Premier League outfit Arsenal in the summer of 2019.

Much was expected of the striker when he arrived at Elland Road, but the 20-year-old failed to make a massive impact.

According to WhoScored, the Englishman made two starts and 15 substitute appearances in the Championship for the Whites, scoring three goals in the process.

The England Under-21 international striker also scored two goals in two EFL Cup ties for the West Yorkshire outfit, according to WhoScored.

Arsenal recalled the youngster, who is now part of the first team, and Bielsa spoke about him this week.

Bielsa said about Nketiah, as quoted by Leeds Live: “Because Nketiah arrived here because Leeds was the ideal place to grow, because it was me who was going to coach him.

“I know who I am and I don’t believe those messages. Everything around the transfer of Eddie was a lie, Nketiah came to play. In any way. He didn’t play and he left. But even worse, because I in two situations, I put Bamford on the bench and in two months he was with us, he wasn’t able to play.

“Players do preseason. One player in six months plays two matches, thinks he will arrive to one club and play is underestimating what Leeds is as a club, a team and an institution.”

Arsenal fans have given their take on Bielsa’s comments on Nketiah, and they are not impressed, as shown in the following posts on Twitter.

Hi @LUFC, can you tell Bielsa that the only mistake Arsenal did was to send Nketiah to yourselves in good faith? We really are not interested in his tears now. — Mani Pillai (@ManiPillai1886) February 6, 2020

I dont know why Bielsa is on Nketiah's case. Eddie left, he left, deal with it. He should focus on his Leeds team falling apart again like last year. Next thing you know they in the play offs and loose out on promotion again. — Smoocho Dankwa Inana (@onumonu) February 7, 2020

Marcelo Bielsa is now crying and complaining that Arsenal prematurely recalled Nketiah from his loan spell. But he won't speak about how little chances he gave to Nketiah. Bielsa played Nketiah regularly right around January so as to make a point to Arsenal and keep him. — AB (@abhiz30) February 6, 2020

I never mentioned Bielsa or him complaining... If Nketiah wasn’t get sufficient game time, then Arsenal are well within their rights to recall him. — Hamza (@Hamza_AFC) February 6, 2020

So why did they go for him in a loan deal if he didn’t fit his system? — Hamza (@Hamza_AFC) February 6, 2020

Who cares what bielsa says tbh — AFC_Paul (@EraOfArteta) February 6, 2020

Weird freak.....we loan out players to get game time and he wasn't getting game time....not that hard to understand. — Andrew (@andrewv9182) February 7, 2020

Why get him in on loan if you aren't going to play him. Just salty! — Jon (@Jonnyarsenal) February 7, 2020

Should have played him more then. We didnt send him to Leeds to sit on the bench 80 per cent of games. Might aswell sit on the bench here in that case, which is what seems to be happening now — Big Sigh (@SionDeFreitas) February 6, 2020

Didn't play him enough and from what he said recently won't be playing Augustin much either. Good coach but not versatile enough if has no game plans that don't involve Bamford — N'Golo Cazorla (@NgoloCazorla) February 6, 2020

Don’t get why he’s being like this about it, he didn’t play enough because he preferred bamford, probably playing just as much for arsenal now as he was for Leeds so why would he stay there? — Arsenal (@ArsenalFan4L1fe) February 6, 2020

