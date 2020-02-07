Quick links

‘Don’t get why he’s being like this’: Some rival fans hammering one Leeds figure

Subhankar Mondal
A general view of Elland Road, home of Leeds United during the Sky Bet Championship match between Leeds United and Millwall at Elland Road on January 28, 2020 in Leeds, England.
Eddie Nketiah has gone back to Arsenal after his loan spell at Leeds United was cut short.

Leeds United's Eddie Nketiah during the Sky Bet Championship match between Leeds United and Derby County at Elland Road on September 21, 2019 in Leeds, England.

Arsenal fans have taken to Twitter to give their reaction to latest comments from Leeds United head coach Marcelo Bielsa about striker Eddie Nketiah.

Nketiah joined Championship club Leeds on a season-long loan deal from Premier League outfit Arsenal in the summer of 2019.

Much was expected of the striker when he arrived at Elland Road, but the 20-year-old failed to make a massive impact.

According to WhoScored, the Englishman made two starts and 15 substitute appearances in the Championship for the Whites, scoring three goals in the process.

 

The England Under-21 international striker also scored two goals in two EFL Cup ties for the West Yorkshire outfit, according to WhoScored.

Arsenal recalled the youngster, who is now part of the first team, and Bielsa spoke about him this week.

Bielsa said about Nketiah, as quoted by Leeds Live: “Because Nketiah arrived here because Leeds was the ideal place to grow, because it was me who was going to coach him.

“I know who I am and I don’t believe those messages. Everything around the transfer of Eddie was a lie, Nketiah came to play. In any way. He didn’t play and he left. But even worse, because I in two situations, I put Bamford on the bench and in two months he was with us, he wasn’t able to play.

“Players do preseason. One player in six months plays two matches, thinks he will arrive to one club and play is underestimating what Leeds is as a club, a team and an institution.”

Arsenal fans have given their take on Bielsa’s comments on Nketiah, and they are not impressed, as shown in the following posts on Twitter.

Arsenal are aiming to finish in the top four of the Premier League this season, while Leeds are looking to clinch automatic promotion from the Championship.

Eddie Nketiah of Leeds United reacts during the Sky Bet Championship match between Leeds United and Preston North End at Elland Road on December 26, 2019 in Leeds, England.

