Walcott calls Everton youngster the best he's ever seen in one department

Theo Walcott has described Everton teammate Moise Kean as the ‘strongest guy I’ve ever come across’ as he backs the summer signing to make his mark in the Premier League, as reported by Goal.

A teenage superstar who shot to fame at the start of 2019, helping to fire Juventus to the Serie A title before becoming the Italian national team’s youngest goal-scorer in 60 years, has struggled to live up to perhaps unrealistic expectations since his £27 million move to Merseyside.

Kean has scored just once in 23 games for Everton so far and, while there can be no questioning his desire to improve and succeed on English shores, he has looked rather erratic on the ball with his decision making often leaving a lot to be desired.

That is par for the course, you could argue, for a forward who is yet to turn 20.

And Walcott is confident that Everton do indeed have a star on their hands, pointing out that Kean’s natural physicality makes him a fearsome opponent on the training pitch.

"He’s 19 and coming to a whole new country, new culture, language, way of playing. It’s hard, you know!” says Walcott, who knows a thing or two about being hyped up beyond belief as a fresh-faced kid.

"He’s a workaholic. He does some mad things with the ball, and he’s probably the strongest guy I’ve ever come across as well. I mean, Yerry [Mina] is a big unit but Moise can more than hold his own in that battle!

"I was so pleased when he got his first goal, because you could see the emotion in his face. He’s worked so hard, firstly to get his move and then since. I’ve been there myself and I know how it feels. I know he has the hunger."

Considering that Walcott has shared a dressing room with the likes of John Terry, Emile Heskey, William Gallas and co, the fact that Kean is already the ‘strongest’ player he has ever known should give Everton fans hope that an enigmatic talent can start to leave the same impression on Premier League defenders.