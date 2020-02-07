Quick links

Report names two players who will leave West Brom this summer

Slaven Bilic of West Bromwich Albion during the FA Cup Fourth Round match between West Ham United and West Bromwich Albion at The London Stadium on January 25, 2020 in London, England.
Slaven Bilic's Championship leaders West Bromwich Albion have stormed into first place without Chris Brunt and Gareth Barry this season.

Gareth Barry of West Bromwich Albion in action during the Premier League match between West Bromwich Albion and West Ham United at The Hawthorns on September 16, 2017 in West Bromwich,...

Veteran duo Chris Brunt and Gareth Barry are entering their final few months at West Bromwich Albion, according to the Birmingham Mail, with The Baggies unlikely to extend a pair of contracts which will expire in the summer.

Between them, two ageing midfielders have made over 450 appearances for the Midland giants but it seems that their time at the Hawthorns is coming to an end.

 

35-year-old Brunt, West Brom’s influential captain, has played just 38 minutes of Championship football this season with the likes of Matheus Pereira overtaking him in Slaven Bilic’s pecking order.

The Northern Irishman, who joined The Baggies 13 years ago from Sheffield Wednesday, was close to reuniting with Michael O’Neill at Stoke City in January but saw a winter move to the Bet365 Stadium fall through, the Birmingham Mail adds.

Chris Brunt of West Bromwich Albion reacts as he leaves the field for being shown a red card during the Sky Bet Championship Play-off Semi Final Second Leg match between West Bromwich...

Barry, too, has found game-time hard to come by. The former Aston Villa, Manchester City and Everton star will turn 38 later this month but has just one league start to his name since Bilic arrived at the Hawthorns.

It remains to be seen whether the Premier League’s all-time appearance maker will retire at the end of the season, or if another club is willing to hand him a fresh start as he approaches his fifth decade.

Gareth Barry of West Bromwich Albion looks on prior to the Premier League match between West Bromwich Albion and West Ham United at The Hawthorns on September 16, 2017 in West Bromwich,...

Daniel is a Journalist graduate from Leeds Trinity University and is generally obsessed with everything football related. Daniel watches everything from Augsburg in the Bundesliga to Vitesse in the Eredivisie with as much La Liga as possible thrown in for good measure.

