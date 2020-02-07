Report: Mourinho tried to block Tottenham youngster's exit; he's desperate to go

Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly set to lose centre-back Luis Binks to Thierry Henry's MLS outfit Montreal Impact.

Jose Mourinho has tried and failed to keep Luis Binks in North London with the Tottenham Hotspur youngster defying his manager’s wishes to push forward a move to Montreal Impact, according to The Mail.

It looks for all the world that one of the most exciting talents in Spurs’ ranks is set to link up with a bonafide Arsenal legend on the other side of the Atlantic.

TVA Sports reported on Thursday that 18-year-old Binks was on the verge of a shock switch to Canada with a side now managed by none other than Thierry Henry set to welcome the Gillingham-born teen to Montreal.

And Mourinho, it seems, is less than pleased about how things have turned out.

The Portuguese tactician is hardly renowned for his penchant for promoting youth but, according to The Mail, he did everything he could to stop Binks from walking out the door.

The classy centre-half had grown disillusioned with life in North London, however, and seems certain to follow in the footsteps of Reo Griffiths, Noni Madueke and Keanan Bennetts.

In recent weeks, 20-year-old Japhet Tanganga has established himself as a key player under Mourinho, starting each of Spurs’ last six games in all competitions. But even the rapid rise of a homegrown defender, plus the impending departure of Jan Vertonghen, was not enough to convince Binks that his chance will come.