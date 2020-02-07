'Next big thing': £25m man West Ham reportedly rejected produces defensive masterclass

West Ham United reportedly decided against bringing Unai Nunez to the Premier League but the Athletic Bilbao star was in sublime form against Barcelona.

Barcelona must be sick of the sight of Athletic Bilbao. Or, more specifically, Unai Nunez.

Back in August, the Spanish international centre-back kicked off the 2019/20 season with one of the finest defensive performances of the entire campaign as the Basque giants, thanks to a sensational Aritz Aduriz bicycle kick in the dying seconds, stunned the La Liga champions.

On Thursday night, as Athletic beat Barca 1-0 in the Copa del Rey quarter-finals, it was Inaki Williams's turn to be the stoppage time hero. But Nunez, just as he was seven months ago, was the best player on the pitch at the San Mames.

Nunez’s expert positioning has always been his strength and an exceptional reading of the game was on show once more as Lionel Messi and failed to find a way through a well-marshalled back line. Two brilliant blocks, meanwhile, denied Barca two almost certain goals.

And if any West Ham United fans were watching (though the chances of that are slim given that the Spanish cup remains conspicuous by it’s absence on UK TV), they will have been left baffled by claims that the relegation-threatened Londoners walked away from a January deal for Nunez.

The centre-back has a £25 million release-clause in his contract. But a West Ham side who gifted Brighton three horrific goals in Saturday’s defensive disaster-class decided against bringing Nunez to England as they still have reservations about his ability, as reported by AS.

What those doubts are, however, is anyone’s guess.

