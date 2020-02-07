Quick links

'I'm happy': Manager surprised by Aston Villa loanee; wants to change his position

Danny Owen
Aston Villa fans celebrate the opening goal during the Carabao Cup Semi Final match between Aston Villa and Leicester City at Villa Park on January 28, 2020 in Birmingham, England.
Premier League outfit Aston Villa loaned Andre Green to Charlton Athletic in January and he has already scored two Championship goals for Lee Bowyer.

Andre Green of Aston Villa during the Sky Bet Championship match between Aston Villa and Norwich City at Villa Park on May 5, 2019 in Birmingham, England.

Charlton Athletic manager Lee Bowyer is confident that he can transform Aston Villa loanee Karlan Grant into a fearsome centre-forward, admitting to This Is Local London that he has been surprised by the young winger’s adaptation to an unfamiliar role.

There is something distinctly Karlan Grant-esque about the way Green has performed so far for The Addicks.

Like the Huddersfield Town talisman, who left The Valley some 13 months ago, Green has caused no end of problems for opposition defenders with his elusive movement in the final third, drifting wide before wreaking havoc through the middle with his explosive pace.

 

The 21-year-old wideman has taken to a new, central role like a duck to water since joining Charlton on loan, netting twice in four Championship games already.

Even Bowyer never saw this coming.

“His movement is very good and he’s settled into that role better than I thought he would and quicker, so I’m happy with him!” said the former Leeds United midfielder, who is now hoping to improve Green’s hold-up play and hone an ability with his back to goal.

“We tried to bring him in in the summer, I thought he could replace Karlan for me. He’s a good winger, that’s why if we get him in one-v-one situations against the centre half it’ll be good for us.

Andre Green of Aston Villa in action during the Pre-Season Friendly match between Charlton Athletic and Aston Villa at The Valley on July 27, 2019 in London, England.

“It’s easier than against a full back, centre backs aren’t as quick or mobile as a full back, and he goes past them easily!”

Parent club Aston Villa have a variety of options on the wings but find themselves a little short at centre-forward, particularly after injuries to Wesley Moraes and the less-than-prolific Keinan Davis.

And if Green ‘does an Ollie Watkins’ and completes his transformation from a wide man into a striker, the academy graduate will do his hopes of a place in Dean Smith’s first-team plans no harm whatsoever.

Andre Green of Aston Villa reacts following the Sky Bet Championship Play-off Final match between Aston Villa and Derby County at Wembley Stadium on May 27, 2019 in London, United Kingdom.

Danny Owen

Daniel is a Journalist graduate from Leeds Trinity University and is generally obsessed with everything football related. Daniel watches everything from Augsburg in the Bundesliga to Vitesse in the Eredivisie with as much La Liga as possible thrown in for good measure.

