'I'm happy': Manager surprised by Aston Villa loanee; wants to change his position

Premier League outfit Aston Villa loaned Andre Green to Charlton Athletic in January and he has already scored two Championship goals for Lee Bowyer.

Charlton Athletic manager Lee Bowyer is confident that he can transform Aston Villa loanee Karlan Grant into a fearsome centre-forward, admitting to This Is Local London that he has been surprised by the young winger’s adaptation to an unfamiliar role.

There is something distinctly Karlan Grant-esque about the way Green has performed so far for The Addicks.

Like the Huddersfield Town talisman, who left The Valley some 13 months ago, Green has caused no end of problems for opposition defenders with his elusive movement in the final third, drifting wide before wreaking havoc through the middle with his explosive pace.

The 21-year-old wideman has taken to a new, central role like a duck to water since joining Charlton on loan, netting twice in four Championship games already.

Even Bowyer never saw this coming.

“His movement is very good and he’s settled into that role better than I thought he would and quicker, so I’m happy with him!” said the former Leeds United midfielder, who is now hoping to improve Green’s hold-up play and hone an ability with his back to goal.

“We tried to bring him in in the summer, I thought he could replace Karlan for me. He’s a good winger, that’s why if we get him in one-v-one situations against the centre half it’ll be good for us.

“It’s easier than against a full back, centre backs aren’t as quick or mobile as a full back, and he goes past them easily!”

Parent club Aston Villa have a variety of options on the wings but find themselves a little short at centre-forward, particularly after injuries to Wesley Moraes and the less-than-prolific Keinan Davis.

And if Green ‘does an Ollie Watkins’ and completes his transformation from a wide man into a striker, the academy graduate will do his hopes of a place in Dean Smith’s first-team plans no harm whatsoever.