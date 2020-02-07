'Exceptional': Motherwell ace says playing against Celtic star was a 'horrible experience'

Neil Lennon's Celtic are seven points clear at the top of the Scottish Premiership with Odsonne Edouard netting twice against Stephen Robinson's Well.

Odsonne Edouard was at his brilliant best in midweek and Motherwell defender Declan Gallagher is in no mood to put his wits against the Celtic talisman again any time soon, in quotes reported by Herald Scotland.

A striker who was nicknamed ‘The Rocket’ during his formative years at Paris Saint-Germain has certainly lit a fire under Celtic’s season since the turn of the year.

Edouard took his tally to 23 for the campaign, and six in 2020 alone, with a clinical brace in Wednesday’s 4-0 thrashing of Motherwell at Fir Park.

The France U21 international showed typical composure to slot home the opener and capped another sublime display with an inch-perfect free-kick late on.

Gallagher toiled all night against a centre-forward who combines sheer physical strength with elusive movement and brilliant ball control, and you get the feeling that a defender suffering from a nasty cast of PTSD didn’t exactly sleep comfortably on Wednesday night.

Unplayable

“When Edouard is on that kind of form he is unplayable,” the Scotland international said. “I was trying to get tight to him during the match but I am still actually looking for him now to see if I can find him to get tight to him.

“He was excellent. His free-kick summed up the quality he has. He’s definitely the best I’ve come up against this season.

His one-touch play, his link-up, he’s two-footed, just everything about him. He’s got absolutely everything, all the attributes. He’s just an exceptional player.”

“It’s a horrible experience.”

The statistic that best sums up one of Europe’s most all-round number nines is not his impressive goal tally but the number of assists he has produced in 2019/20 – a staggering 16.

Edouard was compared to striking greats such as Dennis Bergkamp and Henrik Larsson after that sterling showing at Fir Park and, as long as he remains in such imperious form, another Scottish Premiership title is starting to look like a formality.