'Enormous potential': Club confirm they have signed Wolves youngster on a free

Wolverhampton Wanderers only signed Flavio Cristovao in July but the midfielder has left Molineux after a pair of Premier League 2 appearances.

Flavio Cristovao is already being tipped for big things after leaving Wolverhampton Wanderers with Austrian outfit Juniors OO confident that they have signed a player with ‘enormous potential’, as reported by Laola1.

A 22-year-old midfielder only joined the Black Country giants in July of last year after an impressive trial period. But, just six months into a one-year contract, Cristovao was on the move again on the final day of the January transfer window.

The Portuguese enforcer was allowed to join Austrian second tier side Juniors OO on a free transfer, signing on initially until December 2020.

But, despite the rather short nature of his contract, new manager Fabian Zopfl is confident that he has a potential star on his hands.

"Shortly before the transfer window ended, there was a chance to sign Flavio. We are glad that we were able to take advantage of this opportunity. The player has enormous potential and can certainly help us," he said.

Cristovao played just 77 minutes of Premier League 2 football for Wolves’ U23 side and, with Enzo Loiodice arriving from Dijon in January, the former Aves man was due to slip even further down the pecking order.

Alongside Loiodice, Wolves have snapped up the likes of Bruno Jordao (below, left) and Meritan Shabani from Lazio and Bayern Munich respectively in recent months with a whole host of exciting midfielders jostling for position in old gold.