Quick links

Newcastle United

Real Madrid

Real Sociedad

Premier League

La Liga

'Different class'; 'baller': Some Newcastle fans wish they'd never sold £10m man

Danny Owen
Newcastle fans hold up a banner during the Premier League match between Newcastle United and Leicester City at St. James Park on December 9, 2017 in Newcastle upon Tyne, England.
Danny Owens Profile
Danny Owen

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Newcastle United had little choice but to let Mikel Merino leave the Premier League when La Liga outfit Real Sociedad triggered his release clause.

Newcastle United's Spanish midfielder Mikel Merino (L) vies with Liverpool's English midfielder Jordan Henderson during the English Premier League football match between Liverpool and...

Newcastle United were hoping that they had unearthed Xabi Alonso 2.0 in the summer of 2017.

Like the former Champions League and World Cup winner, Mikel Merino was a deep-lying playmaker with a supreme range of passing and a shot like an Exocet. Did we mention that he, like Alonso, had honed his considerable talents in the rolling hills of the Basque country before moving to England as a fresh faced youngster, desperate to impress?

Mikel Merino of Real Sociedad during the Spanish Copa del Rey match between Real Madrid v Real Sociedad at the Santiago Bernabeu on February 6, 2020 in Madrid Spain

But while one of the greatest midfielders of the 21st century spent five years at Liverpool, establishing himself as a modern-day club great along the way, Merino’s spell in black and white came to an underwhelming and premature end after just 12 months at St James’ Park.

The youngster’s class and quality shone through in a workmanlike Newcastle side but, once Sociedad triggered his £10 million release clause, Merino turned his back on Rafa Benitez and co and scarpered back to Spain.

Now, two years on, Magpies fans everywhere have been left wondering what might have been.

The Spain U21 star is quickly becoming one of La Liga’s most influential midfielders and his key role in Sociedad’s stunning 4-3 win at Real Madrid in the Copa del Rey quarter finals, coolly slotting the fourth goal into Alphonse Areola’s net, has not gone unnoticed on Tyneside.

Mikel Merino of Spain competes for the ball with Arbnor Mucolli of Albania during the 2019 UEFA Under 21 qualifier match between Spain U21 and Albania U21 at Nuevo Arcangel Stadium on...

 

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Danny Owens Profile

Danny Owen

Daniel is a Journalist graduate from Leeds Trinity University and is generally obsessed with everything football related. Daniel watches everything from Augsburg in the Bundesliga to Vitesse in the Eredivisie with as much La Liga as possible thrown in for good measure.

Register for NEWCASTLE UNITED team updates

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch