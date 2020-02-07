'Different class'; 'baller': Some Newcastle fans wish they'd never sold £10m man

Newcastle United had little choice but to let Mikel Merino leave the Premier League when La Liga outfit Real Sociedad triggered his release clause.

Newcastle United were hoping that they had unearthed Xabi Alonso 2.0 in the summer of 2017.

Like the former Champions League and World Cup winner, Mikel Merino was a deep-lying playmaker with a supreme range of passing and a shot like an Exocet. Did we mention that he, like Alonso, had honed his considerable talents in the rolling hills of the Basque country before moving to England as a fresh faced youngster, desperate to impress?

But while one of the greatest midfielders of the 21st century spent five years at Liverpool, establishing himself as a modern-day club great along the way, Merino’s spell in black and white came to an underwhelming and premature end after just 12 months at St James’ Park.

The youngster’s class and quality shone through in a workmanlike Newcastle side but, once Sociedad triggered his £10 million release clause, Merino turned his back on Rafa Benitez and co and scarpered back to Spain.

Now, two years on, Magpies fans everywhere have been left wondering what might have been.

The Spain U21 star is quickly becoming one of La Liga’s most influential midfielders and his key role in Sociedad’s stunning 4-3 win at Real Madrid in the Copa del Rey quarter finals, coolly slotting the fourth goal into Alphonse Areola’s net, has not gone unnoticed on Tyneside.

Geez I wish @NUFC did more to keep Mikel Merino at the club. Playing so well for Sociedad #NUFC — EJ (@Michael_EJones) February 6, 2020

Why did Rafa let Mikel Merino leave? Absolute baller, will be playing for massive club in years to come. #NUFC — Cass. (@JamesCassidy16) February 6, 2020

Mikel Merino running the show against Real, Joselu rubbing shoulders with Suarez and Griezmann in La Liga, Wijnaldum vs Sissoko in the champions league final. We are gargantuan. #NUFC — Alex (@NufcAleks) February 6, 2020

Mikel Merino really is different class, what a shame he wasn’t here for longer. Running the show at the Bernabeu and not for the first time either #nufc — Brett Wilkinson (@brett1892) February 6, 2020

Merino handing Real Madrid an L #NUFC pic.twitter.com/jL6uARoreq — Thomas Hammond (@Thomashammond__) February 6, 2020