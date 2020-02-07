Quick links

'Been unlucky': Director discusses if he regrets doing 2019 deal with Leeds

Danny Owen
Leeds fans show their support prior to the Sky Bet Championship Play-off semi final second leg match between Leeds United and Derby County at Elland Road on May 15, 2019 in Leeds, England.
Championship hopefuls Leeds United sold Kemar Roofe to Belgian giants Anderlecht but has Marcelo Bielsa missed him at Elland Road?

Kemar Roofe of Anderlecht celebrates after scoring a goal during the Jupiler Pro League match between SV Zulte Waregem and RSC Anderlecht at Regenboogstadion on November 8, 2019 in Waregem,...

Kemar Roofe has endured a season to forget since leaving Leeds United for Anderlecht and the Belgian giants’ sporting director has now admitted that they never expected the striker to spend so much time out injured, speaking to Proximus, translated by Goal.

Considering that Leeds seem to have spent the 2019/20 campaign exploring new and novel ways to throw away points on an almost bi-weekly basis, their decision to let the prolific Roofe walk away from Elland Road last summer has not received nearly enough criticism.

 

The former West Brom youngster, who made a shock £6.5 million move to Anderlecht, in August, had scored 23 goals in the last two Championship seasons including 14 under Marcelo Bielsa in 2018/19.

With Patrick Bamford squandering chance after chance in his absence and the Eddie Nketiah experiment blowing up in Bielsa’s face, Leeds surely would have turned some of those maddening defeats into wins with Roofe in the ranks.

Kemar Roofe of Leeds United looks to pass the ball during a pre-season friendly match between Manchester United and Leeds United at Optus Stadium on July 17, 2019 in Perth, Australia.

The Englishman has endured a mixed time in Belgium, scoring seven times in 16 games, though ongoing fitness problems remain a concern for sporting director Michael Verschueren.

“Roofe? We looked at his medical history and he never had big problems. We’ve been unlucky,” the Anderlecht chief said of a striker who has endured calf and ankle problems of late.

With a little inspection, however, Verschueren’s comments don’t really stack up. Roofe missed 14 Championship games under Bielsa last season and it was his prolonged absence in the spring that played a major part in Leeds failing to secure automatic promotion after all.

Kemar Roofe forward of Anderlecht during the Jupiler Pro League match between RSC Anderlecht and Krc Genk on December 22, 2019 in Brussels, Belgium, 22

Daniel is a Journalist graduate from Leeds Trinity University and is generally obsessed with everything football related. Daniel watches everything from Augsburg in the Bundesliga to Vitesse in the Eredivisie with as much La Liga as possible thrown in for good measure.

