David Prutton comments on Leeds United's Jean-Kevin Augustin

David Prutton has suggested that Leeds United could have done with playing Jean-Kevin Augustin against Wigan, but instead fell to a 1-0 home defeat.

When doing his score predictions for Sky Sports, Prutton said: "Leeds lost themselves at home to Wigan, and it will be interesting to see if Jean-Kevin Augustin is in Marcelo Bielsa's squad on Saturday, as they certainly could have done with his presence in that defeat."

The Frenchman is yet to play a senior match for the Peacocks, despite joining in January to presumably act as competition for Patrick Bamford.

Augustin was on loan at AS Monaco before being recalled by RB Leipzig to join Leeds until the end of the season, but Marcelo Bielsa's side does have an option to make the move permanent at the end of the loan spell (Leeds United FC).

Being light on game time is something the Frenchman is starting to get used to. During his time with Monaco, the 22-year-old played only 13 times and scored just once.

Bamford has been Bielsa's go-to striker all season, playing the Englishman 29 times in the Championship, but the 26-year-old has only been able to return a modest 12 goals in the league.

Now you have to ask yourself, if Augustin was given 29 matches in the Championship - how many goals would he score?