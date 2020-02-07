David Moyes admits one player's West Ham career could be over

West Ham United have really struggled at the back without Winston Reid - is he set to swap the Premier League for the MLS?

David Moyes has admitted that Winston Reid is still hopeful of securing a move away from West Ham United despite seeing a proposed switch to Nashville SC fall apart, in quotes reported by Football London.

With last week’s defensive disasterclass against Brighton still fresh in the mind, when Angelo Ogbonna and Issa Diop combined to throw away a two-goal lead in humiliating fashion, Hammers fans may be wishing that they could turn back the clock to when Reid was in the midst of his tough-tackling heyday.

The New Zealand international was one of England’s most reliable centre-halves a few years ago but a series of injuries have taken their toll.

Reid, who is still just 31, has not played a Premier League game since a draw with Tottenham Hotspur in April 2018. And the injury-hit veteran finds himself stuck in limbo, having seen a move to MLS newcomers Nashville collapse.

Moyes, however, believes that Reid could still complete a belated move to America in the coming days.

"Winston is still here, he is still training, still working towards possibly going to America but we have not got that confirmed yet,” Moyes said of a man who should, in a kinder world, be celebrating his tenth anniversary as a West Ham player.

"The club he was due to go to is off but I think there might be somewhere else for him.”

With Reid’s Hammers career spluttering to a stop, it’s impossible not to feel sympathy for a player whose time at the top level finished abruptly when he felt that shooting pain in his knee almost two years ago.