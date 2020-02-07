Danny Rose names best player he ever played with at Tottenham

Tottenham Hotspur recently loaned Danny Rose to Newcastle United.

Danny Rose has suggested to Newcastle United’s official Youtube Channel that Tottenham Hotspur boss Mauricio Pochettino sold the best player that he has ever played with.

Rose has just left Tottenham for Newcastle on loan, with his career at the North London club coming to an end.

Rose has spent 13 years at Tottenham to date, and has played with a host of brilliant players.

But the full-back claims that Mousa Dembele is the best of the bunch.

“I’ve played with the likes of Luka Modric.There’s also Harry Kane. But if I had to pick one it would be Mousa Dembele,” Rose said, when asked who the best player he ever played alongside was.

Pochettino sold Dembele back in January 2019, with the Belgian heading to China, and Spurs have actually struggled to cope with his absence.

Although Dembele had lost some mobility and his injury record was questionable, there has been some Spurs fans who have questioned whether getting rid of the experienced midfielder was a wise move.

Dembele offered Tottenham so much in possession, as he was so difficult to move off the ball, and they have lacked his composure since.

Mourinho has been eager to strengthen Tottenham’s midfield since he took charge, with Gedson Fernandes arriving in the January transfer window and Giovani Lo Celso being snapped up on a permanent deal.