Danny Rose names best player he ever played with at Tottenham

John Verrall
Danny Rose of Tottenham Hotspur battles for possession with Roberto Firmino of Liverpool during the Premier League match between Tottenham Hotspur and Liverpool FC at Tottenham Hotspur...
Tottenham Hotspur recently loaned Danny Rose to Newcastle United.

words of wisdom from Jose Mourinho for Tottenham defender Danny Rose during the Premier League match between Tottenham Hotspur and Liverpool at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London on...

Danny Rose has suggested to Newcastle United’s official Youtube Channel that Tottenham Hotspur boss Mauricio Pochettino sold the best player that he has ever played with.

Rose has just left Tottenham for Newcastle on loan, with his career at the North London club coming to an end.

Rose has spent 13 years at Tottenham to date, and has played with a host of brilliant players.

But the full-back claims that Mousa Dembele is the best of the bunch.

“I’ve played with the likes of Luka Modric.There’s also Harry Kane. But if I had to pick one it would be Mousa Dembele,” Rose said, when asked who the best player he ever played alongside was.

 

Pochettino sold Dembele back in January 2019, with the Belgian heading to China, and Spurs have actually struggled to cope with his absence.

Although Dembele had lost some mobility and his injury record was questionable, there has been some Spurs fans who have questioned whether getting rid of the experienced midfielder was a wise move.

Mousa Dembele of Tottenham during the Premier League match between Tottenham Hotspur and Watford at Wembley Stadium on April 30, 2018 in London, England.

Dembele offered Tottenham so much in possession, as he was so difficult to move off the ball, and they have lacked his composure since.

Mourinho has been eager to strengthen Tottenham’s midfield since he took charge, with Gedson Fernandes arriving in the January transfer window and Giovani Lo Celso being snapped up on a permanent deal.

John is a sports journalism graduate from Staffordshire University. He is a huge football fan and a minute-by-minute writer for UEFA.com, as well as being a freelance writer for Sports New Media. John has also seen his work been published by the likes of The Guardian, World Soccer and Shoot Magazine over the course of his bourgeoning journalism career so far. He has a particular expertise in all things to do with the Football League – and is a passionate Peterborough United fan.

