Quick links

Rangers

Scottish Premiership

'Come and join us': Rangers boss Steven Gerrard shares what he told certain players in January

Aiden Cusick
Rangers Manager Steven Gerrard looks on during the Scottish Cup fourth round match between Rangers and Stranraer FC at Ibrox Stadium on January 17, 2020 in Glasgow, Scotland.
Aiden Cusick
Aiden Cusick

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

The Rangers manager Steven Gerrard was pleased with his side's latest Ibrox showing.

Rangers Manager Steven Gerrard looks on during the Scottish Cup fourth round match between Rangers and Stranraer FC at Ibrox Stadium on January 17, 2020 in Glasgow, Scotland.

The Rangers manager Steven Gerrard has set a challenge to 'certain individuals' to 'contribute more' to his team between now and the end of the campaign.

Gerrard said last month that he was looking for more from some of his squad.

Subscribe

But recent results - prior to Rangers' 2-1 win against Hibernian on Wednesday, the manner of which pleased the Liverpudlian - suggested his call had fallen on deaf ears.

"We’ve obviously had a sticky spell of late and I’m looking for players with character and leadership to play through that and try and get us back into the form an consistency that we had prior to the break," Gerrard told the official Rangers Youtube channel earlier.

 

"But look, when you’ve got a squad our size I think it’s normal that not everyone can be firing on all cylinders.

"But what I wanted to do is set a challenge to certain individuals to come and join us and contribute more because it will be helpful from now until the end of the season."

Of those involved in Rangers' latest matchday 18, George Edmundson, Greg Stewart, Jordan Jones, Wes Foderingham, Brandon Barker and Matt Polster are all players who failed to secure frequent minutes in the first half of the season.

Ianis Hagi of KRC Genk looks on during a friendly match between 1. FC Koeln and KRC Genk on January 10, 2020 in La Nucia, Spain.

Gerrard brought two new players to Ibrox in January - Wednesday's match-winning midfielder, Ianis Hagi, and the Hibs striker Florian Kamberi - while the winger Jake Hastie returned to Rangers from a loan spell at Rotherham United.

The Gers remain seven points behind Celtic at the top of the Scottish Premiership table, but have a game in hand on their Old Firm rivals.

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Aiden Cusick

Aiden Cusick

Aiden is a journalism and broadcasting graduate with words in various places. He is a Sheffield Wednesday supporter constantly wondering what he did wrong in a previous life!

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch