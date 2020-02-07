'Come and join us': Rangers boss Steven Gerrard shares what he told certain players in January

The Rangers manager Steven Gerrard was pleased with his side's latest Ibrox showing.

The Rangers manager Steven Gerrard has set a challenge to 'certain individuals' to 'contribute more' to his team between now and the end of the campaign.

Gerrard said last month that he was looking for more from some of his squad.

Subscribe

But recent results - prior to Rangers' 2-1 win against Hibernian on Wednesday, the manner of which pleased the Liverpudlian - suggested his call had fallen on deaf ears.

"We’ve obviously had a sticky spell of late and I’m looking for players with character and leadership to play through that and try and get us back into the form an consistency that we had prior to the break," Gerrard told the official Rangers Youtube channel earlier.

"But look, when you’ve got a squad our size I think it’s normal that not everyone can be firing on all cylinders.

"But what I wanted to do is set a challenge to certain individuals to come and join us and contribute more because it will be helpful from now until the end of the season."

Of those involved in Rangers' latest matchday 18, George Edmundson, Greg Stewart, Jordan Jones, Wes Foderingham, Brandon Barker and Matt Polster are all players who failed to secure frequent minutes in the first half of the season.

Gerrard brought two new players to Ibrox in January - Wednesday's match-winning midfielder, Ianis Hagi, and the Hibs striker Florian Kamberi - while the winger Jake Hastie returned to Rangers from a loan spell at Rotherham United.

The Gers remain seven points behind Celtic at the top of the Scottish Premiership table, but have a game in hand on their Old Firm rivals.