Club president demands £17m for reported Sheffield United target

Chris Wilder's Premier League surprise packages are reportedly hoping to bring Romania international Florinel Coman from FCSB to Bramall Lane.

FCSB owner Gigi Becali claims that he will not accept a penny less than £17 million for star forward Florinel Coman amid reported interest from Sheffield United, in quotes reported by GSP.

A 21-year-old who has been compared to Paris Saint-Germain superstars Kylian Mbappe and Neymar in his homeland, Coman is starting to make a name for himself in his own right.

In all competitions, the explosive wideman has produced 12 goals and nine assists in all competitions to attract interest from clubs across the continent.

 

One of those is Sheffield United, who have apparently made an offer of £13.5 million as they look to lure Coman to Bramall Lane at the end of the season, according to GSP.

But, as long as the outspoken Becali is pulling the strings at the club formerly known as Steaua Bucharest, a Romania international will be going nowhere on the cheap.

"If I don't get 20 million euros (£17 million), I don't sell him,” said Becali, who claims that an offer from the Premier League arrived via ‘an intermediary’.

“I'm telling you exactly what I'm thinking. If he now plays for the national team and gives two goals, he will cost 50 million. If he plays poorly now, I leave him at 20. That's how I sell my merchandise.”

It seems that Coman has plenty of admirers in the Steel City though one of his biggest fans carries plenty of clout in Eastern Europe.

Gheorghe Hagi, the greatest Romanian footballer of all time, watched on in awe as Coman rose through his very own academy, comparing the youngster to World Cup winning phenomenon Mbappe.

