'Talented' Celtic title winner seals Scottish Premiership return

Tony Watt famously scored the winner in one of Celtic's most historic Champions League wins of recent years.

Tony Watt, a Scottish Premiership winner with Celtic in 2012-13, has sealed a return to the nation's top flight after a stint overseas.

The 26-year-old was on Celtic's books between 2011 and 2014, making 34 appearances for the Hoops, scoring eight goals and claiming five assists (Transfermarkt).

Watt is best known amongst the Parkhead faithful for scoring what turned out to be the winner in the iconic 2-1 triumph over Barcelona in the Champions League in November 2012.

Although he made relatively few appearances considering how relatively long he was at Celtic, his 20 Premiership appearances in 2012-13 (Transfermarkt) qualified him for a winner's medal.

Watt played for a number of clubs after leaving the Bhoys, including Charlton Athletic and St Johnstone, before a stint at CSKA Sofia which ended in January.

He has joined Motherwell - third in the Premiership table - on a deal until the end of the season, although manager Stephen Robinson hopes it will turn into a longer-term contract.

"I was actually convinced after the first day but didn't say anything, because of his talent," Robinson is quoted by BBC Sport as saying about the one-cap Scotland international.

"He is very, very hungry. That is the key to me, to keep Tony hungry. Tony has had a lot of clubs, he has been up and down, but there has never been any doubt that he is a talented boy."

Motherwell are in Scottish Cup fifth-round action on Saturday when they head to St Mirren.