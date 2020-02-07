'Brilliant', 'what a player': Some Celtic fans rave about £1m man

Celtic ace Leigh Griffiths has been superb for Neil Lennon's Hoops since the end of the winter break.

A number of Celtic fans have taken to Twitter to praise Leigh Griffiths' comments at the Hoops' pre-match press conference ahead of their Scottish Cup fifth round tie this weekend.

The Celtic striker had a lengthy spell out earlier in the season due to injuries and personal problems, and was slowly reintegrated back into the starting XI ahead of the winter break.

Subscribe

Since the restart in league and cup action, Griffiths has scored four goals and claimed one assist in six appearances in all competitions (Transfermarkt).

The 29-year-old's contributions have helped Celtic extended their winning streak to six games since the winter break (BBC Sport).

As well as being in the fifth round of the Scottish Cup, with a trip to Clyde awaiting on Sunday, the Hoops are now seven points clear of second-placed Rangers in the Scottish Premiership table.

Celtic shared Griffiths' media conference quotes on their Twitter feed, in which the striker said: "I’ve still got a bit to go, but as long as I’m contributing to the team, then that’s only going to help me.

"But it’s not about me, it’s about the team. Now, we want to progress on Sunday."

Here is how some Hoops fans reacted on social media to Griffiths' comments:

So happy for Leigh. Put up with some level of nonsense this last year and overcome. Brilliant by the club as well, proud to see us taking mental health awareness seriously #HailHail — Dom Oliver (@DominicOliver82) February 6, 2020

Leigh is the best. — McCeltic 1888 (@McCeltic1888) February 6, 2020

Brilliant to see you back doing what you do best ✅✅☘️☘️ — Will75 (@Will752) February 6, 2020

The link-up between Griff and Eddy has been superb, they're good for each other — 'Hingymejig (@BrianMc81) February 6, 2020

Top Bhoy Leigh! Great having you back on the pitch! Do what YOU do best! Stay strong! — Harry O’Donnell (@HarryODonnell16) February 6, 2020

He’s defo back, you can see it in his face! Keep smiling Leigh and enjoy your football again — Nicole McElroy (@nicolemc85) February 6, 2020

What a player the wee man is — Patrick McBride (@Paddy88Bhoy) February 6, 2020

Griffiths has been at Celtic since January 2014, when he joined the Hoops from Wolverhampton Wanderers in a reported £1million deal (Daily Mail).

The forward has made 227 appearances for Celtic, scoring 111 goals and claiming 47 assists (Transfermarkt).