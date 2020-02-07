Quick links

'Brilliant', 'what a player': Some Celtic fans rave about £1m man

Giuseppe Labellarte
Leigh Griffiths of Celtic during the Scottish Premier League match between Hearts and Celtic at Tynecastle Park on 18 December, 2019 in Edinburgh, Scotland.
Celtic ace Leigh Griffiths has been superb for Neil Lennon's Hoops since the end of the winter break.

A number of Celtic fans have taken to Twitter to praise Leigh Griffiths' comments at the Hoops' pre-match press conference ahead of their Scottish Cup fifth round tie this weekend.

The Celtic striker had a lengthy spell out earlier in the season due to injuries and personal problems, and was slowly reintegrated back into the starting XI ahead of the winter break.

Since the restart in league and cup action, Griffiths has scored four goals and claimed one assist in six appearances in all competitions (Transfermarkt).

 

 

The 29-year-old's contributions have helped Celtic extended their winning streak to six games since the winter break (BBC Sport).

As well as being in the fifth round of the Scottish Cup, with a trip to Clyde awaiting on Sunday, the Hoops are now seven points clear of second-placed Rangers in the Scottish Premiership table.

Celtic shared Griffiths' media conference quotes on their Twitter feed, in which the striker said: "I’ve still got a bit to go, but as long as I’m contributing to the team, then that’s only going to help me.

"But it’s not about me, it’s about the team. Now, we want to progress on Sunday."

Here is how some Hoops fans reacted on social media to Griffiths' comments:

Griffiths has been at Celtic since January 2014, when he joined the Hoops from Wolverhampton Wanderers in a reported £1million deal (Daily Mail).

The forward has made 227 appearances for Celtic, scoring 111 goals and claiming 47 assists (Transfermarkt).

Leigh Griffiths of Celtic during the Ladbrokes Premiership match between Celtic and Ross County at Celtic Park on January 25, 2020 in Glasgow, Scotland.

