Sky pundit makes comparison between Leeds and Premier League high-flyers

Marcelo Bielsa's Leeds United are flying high in the Championship and will hope to get the job done in sealing promotion to the Premier League.

Sky Sports pundit Jamie Carragher has made a comparison between Leeds United and Premier League high-flyers Sheffield United in terms of what the Whites could bring to the English top flight (The Telegraph).

The Liverpool legend has expressed his concern with regards to the "worrying decline" at several clubs based in the north of England who were once established in the top flight, such as Blackburn, Bolton and Sunderland.

With Sheffield United in the Premier League and doing well, Carragher hailed the prospect of a top flight which is "healthier with a geographical mix", going on to compare the passionate Blades support with that of Leeds and particularly top-flight fixtures at Elland Road.

"Leeds might add to the Yorkshire contingent by securing Premier League promotion," wrote Carragher in The Telegraph. "That will add more colour, emotion and - dare one say - interesting fixtures to the calendar.

"Such clubs bring passionate supporters who make the game more entertaining for neutrals. Bramall Lane is proof of that. It has been one of the most thrilling venues to watch Premier League football this season."

Sheff Utd currently sit sixth in the Premier League table with 36 points from 25 games, ahead of Manchester United and Arsenal.

Leeds, meanwhile, are second in the Championship table with 55 points from 30 games, just one point behind leaders West Bromwich Albion, with Marcelo Bielsa's charges next in action away at Nottingham Forest on Saturday.