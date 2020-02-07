Carlo Ancelotti explains Everton's target in the Premier League this season

Can Everton make the top four in the league this season?

Everton boss Carlo Ancelotti spoke in his press conference on the club's official YouTube channel about his side's chances of qualifying for the Champions League.

The Toffees are currently ninth in the Premier League table but are just four points off of fifth-place Tottenham Hotspur. That is some achievement for the Toffees who were in the bottom four not too long ago.

Carlo Ancelotti's former side Chelsea are currently fourth in the table and are favourites to make it into next season's Champions League. The Italian was asked about his side's chances of catching the Blues this season but he claims that his side's targets are much lower.

He said: "Honestly, we are not thinking about this. To play in the Europa League would be a fantastic result for us for next season. This is the target for us at this moment because Chelsea are too far in this moment.

"Maybe in the next three or four games, they can be closer to us but there are a lot of fantastic teams involved there and our target has to be, in this moment, the Europa League and we will see in the next few games what is going to happen."

A place in the top-seven is realistic for Everton with 13 games still left to be played. The Toffees need a strong finish to the season to achieve that considering that Wolves and Sheffield United are both doing so well.

However, there is a chance that the teams above them will slip up in the coming weeks considering how poor everyone but Liverpool has been in the league this season.

Ancelotti will have to go for it from now until the end of the campaign. Everton's form and performances have been much better under the Italian and it will be interesting to see how well they could fare if they make it into Europe next season.