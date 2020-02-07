‘Can't say I'm surprised’: Some Liverpool fans react after hearing Klopp’s reported summer decision

Liverpool midfielder Adam Lallana has been linked with a number of clubs.

Liverpool fans have taken to Twitter to give their reaction to speculation that Adam Lallana will leave the club at the end of the season.

Lallana is out of contract at Liverpool at the end of the season, and the former Southampton midfielder has already been linked with a number of clubs.

According to The Telegraph, Tottenham Hotspur, Arsenal, West Ham United and Leicester City want to sign the England international midfielder on a free transfer in the summer of 2020.

The London Evening Standard has claimed that Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool will not offer the 31-year-old a new contract.

Liverpool fans have given their take on the future of Lallana on Twitter, and below are some of the best comments:

He will be remembered for 3 things.

1. Injuries

2. Cruyff turns

3. Interviews — 19 On The Way (@DembeReloaded) February 7, 2020

Give him another year — Big culls (@CullsNi) February 7, 2020

I can't say I'm surprised by this. Lallana's age and injury record will have a lot to do with this decision, but he won't leave on bad terms. He owes the club nothing, nor does the club owe him anything.



I wish him all the best when he moves on.#LFC https://t.co/RBTZyOsec7 — Scott Groom (@ScottCGroom) February 7, 2020

Sad to see him go tbh but at least he'll have a premier league winner medal — Kloppite (@Kloppite3) February 7, 2020

Nah let’s give him another 2 years he’s been quality — god (@Denis_the_og) February 7, 2020

Can’t fault the lad for anything really since he’s been at Liverpool. Always gave everything on the pitch and played for the badge, but there’s no way he’s getting back into this Liverpool team and I wish him all the best! — BrendzOfficial (@JoshuaBrennanUK) February 7, 2020

I think it’s best for lallana to leave. Promote Curtis or bring back Grujic! — Pratyush (@janglisherr) February 7, 2020

Good. No one is bigger than the club. — Y (@YSAB87) February 7, 2020

That’s probably best indeed. Curtis Jones can step into more squad minutes. And if Liverpool sign Werner, they might play more 4-2-3-1 anyway, or drop Firmino back more. Either way, fewer midfield minutes. — Arun Krishnan (@arun7989) February 7, 2020

Leaving Liverpool

Lallana is a very good attack-minded midfielder, but injuries have affected his progress and impact at Liverpool.

It would be best for the 31-year-old if he leaves Liverpool even if he is offered a new contract, as he is not going to play much, and warming the substitutes’ bench is a waste of his undoubted talent and calibre.