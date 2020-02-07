‘Can't say I'm surprised’: Some Liverpool fans react after hearing Klopp’s reported summer decision

Quick links

Curtis Jones of Liverpool celebrates with teammates after scoring his team's first goal during the FA Cup Third Round match between Liverpool and Everton at Anfield on January 05, 2020 in...
Liverpool midfielder Adam Lallana has been linked with a number of clubs.

Liverpool fans have taken to Twitter to give their reaction to speculation that Adam Lallana will leave the club at the end of the season.

Lallana is out of contract at Liverpool at the end of the season, and the former Southampton midfielder has already been linked with a number of clubs.

According to The Telegraph, Tottenham Hotspur, Arsenal, West Ham United and Leicester City want to sign the England international midfielder on a free transfer in the summer of 2020.

 

The London Evening Standard has claimed that Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool will not offer the 31-year-old a new contract.

Liverpool fans have given their take on the future of Lallana on Twitter, and below are some of the best comments:

Leaving Liverpool

Lallana is a very good attack-minded midfielder, but injuries have affected his progress and impact at Liverpool.

It would be best for the 31-year-old if he leaves Liverpool even if he is offered a new contract, as he is not going to play much, and warming the substitutes’ bench is a waste of his undoubted talent and calibre.

A football journalist based in Wakefield, Subhankar Mondal has previously worked for Goal.com International and Skysports.com, and has had his sports articles published in The Guardian and The Observer. He has also been on the BBC in the past and his name once found its way to the pages of the World Soccer magazine. He was recently cited in a major Louis van Gaal biography.

