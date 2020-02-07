'Top' player previously on Rangers books joins new club, manager 'delighted'

Glasgow Rangers previously had Cammy Bell on their books, the goalkeeper helping the Ibrox side to the Scottish third-tier title.

A player previously on the books of Glasgow Rangers has joined a new club, his new manager "delighted" to seal the "top" Ibrox old-boy's signature.

Goalkeeper Cammy Bell made 55 appearances in all competitions for Rangers between 2013 and 2016, helping them win the Scottish League One title in 2014.

The 33-year-old eventually left Ibrox in 2016 after a number of injury issues and losing his place in the Gers side to Wes Foderingham, resulting in no first-team appearances in 2015-16.

Bell has played for a number of clubs since then, including Dundee United, Hibernian, Partick Thistle, St Johnstone and Falkirk.

The stopper has now linked up with Scottish League Two side Queen's Park after a period as a free agent, and is reunited with Spiders boss Ray McKinnon, who he played for at Dundee United and Falkirk.

"I’m delighted to been able to bring Cammy in,” the manager told the Queen's Park website. "I think any club that wants to be successful has to have two extremely good goalkeepers, and we now have that.

"Cammy is a top goalkeeper who I worked with at Dundee United and Falkirk. He’s also played at a very high level at Rangers and it’s excellent to have him at the club."

Queen’s Park, Bell's 10th club of a career which started at Kilmarnock back in 2006, are currently sixth in the League Two table.

They travel to fifth-placed Stirling Albion for a 3pm kickoff on Saturday afternoon.