Boss admits Fulham made an approach for his player last month, wants contract sorting

Aiden Cusick
General view outside the stadium ahead of the Premier League match between Fulham FC and Cardiff City at Craven Cottage on April 27, 2019 in London, United Kingdom.
Charlton Athletic's Alfie Doughty was linked with a move to Fulham towards the end of the winter window.

Charlton manager Lee Bowyer during the Sky Bet Championship match between Queens Park Rangers and Charlton Athletic at Loftus Road Stadium, London on Saturday 21st December 2019.

The Charlton Athletic manager Lee Bowyer has confirmed that Fulham made an enquiry about one of his players in January.

Fulham were credited with an interest in the Charlton winger Alfie Doughty at the end of last month by The South London Press.

Doughty has been an ever-present since his return to the Addicks from a loan spell at Bromley in the autumn.

And according to Bowyer, other clubs are already taking a shine to the versatile 20-year-old.

 

"I think there was half an interest - more like a question," Bowyer told The South London Press. "It’s not like anything was put down.

"It was just a question and we said: 'No - we’re not selling him'. It was nothing concrete."

Charlton could lose up to 10 players - plus six loanees - at the end of this season, which only increases the need to hang on to those, like Doughty, whose deals run into the following campaign.

And Bowyer added that Doughty's situation is one the Addicks are going to have to address in the coming months.

Alfie Doughty of Charlton during the Sky Bet Championship match between Queens Park Rangers and Charlton Athletic at Loftus Road Stadium, London on Saturday 21st December 2019.

Fulham are not currently low on numbers in the left-footed player's position, though Anthony Knockaert's loan deal is due to expire in the summer.

Doughty can also play in central midfield and left-back, which should only increase his appeal to other clubs going forward.

Aiden is a journalism and broadcasting graduate with words in various places. He is a Sheffield Wednesday supporter constantly wondering what he did wrong in a previous life!

