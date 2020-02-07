Boss admits club could have decision to make over Crystal Palace, Wolves and West Brom-linked player, after £15m bid

Crystal Palace, Wolverhampton Wanderers and West Bromwich Albion have all been credited with an interest in the Huddersfield Town striker Karlan Grant.

The Huddersfield Town manager Danny Cowley says his side could have a decision to make this summer regarding the Crystal Palace, Wolverhampton Wanderers and West Bromwich Albion-linked Karlan Grant.

All three clubs - Palace, Wolves (both The Sun) and West Brom (The Birmingham Mail) - were credited with an interest in Grant ahead of or during the January transfer window.

But Huddersfield held on to the striker who has scored 13 goals in 30 Championship games this season, despite Cowley's claim they rejected an unnamed side's £15 million bid last month.

And the 41-year-old believes Grant could end up being worth even more than that at the end of the campaign.

"We respect the situation. We certainly didn't want to lose any of our best players and Karlan is certainly one of our very very best players," Cowley told The Examiner when asked about the reported Crystal Palace, Wolves and West Brom target.

"I think firstly you have to credit Karlan because he wanted to stay here and he was happy to stay here and wanted to see out the season at this football club and help the club achieve its objective of staying in the division.

"Once we knew Karlan was happy with this I think it was an easier decision for the club to make, but credit to the board because with the position we're in financially they could have decided to take the money here and now.

"I think it would have been the wrong decision for the football club and certainly for the team and would definitely have made our objective of staying in the division much more challenging.

"It also shows our confidence in Karlan both as a boy and as a player and if Karlan finishes the season like we know he's capable of then potentially in the summer we have an even bigger asset and then potentially in the summer the club and Karlan have a decision to make as to what happens next."

West Brom remain on course to join Crystal Palace and Wolves in next season's Premier League.

And the chance to return to England's top flight, where Grant scored four goals in 13 games last term, could be hard for both the 22-year-old and Huddersfield to ignore.

Huddersfield fans - what does the future hold for Grant?