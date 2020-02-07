Bielsa claims that one Leeds player could be worth £40m

Leeds United striker Jean-Kevin Augustin has still not made his first appearance since moving to Elland Road.

Marcelo Bielsa has suggested to Leeds Live that Leeds United striker Jean-Kevin Augustin would be worth £40 million if he was at the top of his game.

Augustin was brought to Leeds on loan in the January transfer window, but already a problem has emerged.

Bielsa doesn’t feel that Augustin is fit enough to start for Leeds yet, as he has barely featured over the first half of the campaign.

And Bielsa admits that Leeds would have no chance of being able to buy a player of his quality if he was at full match sharpness.

“Do you think that one player with the background of Augustin can arrive to our club if he is not in the situation where he is now,” Bielsa said.

“Because a player of his level, with his background, with his skills, with his characteristics, if he was playing, he’s a player that costs £30m, 40m. You know that. Everyone knows that.

“So if he arrives here without paying this money, it’s because he has to resolve one problem that is that he wasn’t playing.

“So players, they have skills, they have resources but put those resources and skills into the pitch in one official match, it’s not the same that you have the skill and after put it in the pitch.”

Bielsa's valuation of Augustin looks accurate, as The Sun actually claimed he was worth £38 million at the end of 2018.

Leeds will surely be wanting Augustin to hit full fitness sooner rather than later, as they have been in such poor form of late.

Patrick Bamford has been heavily criticised for missing far too many chances, but it seems that he is set to continue in Leeds’ starting line-up at least for the time being.

Leeds are next in action against Nottingham Forest at the weekend, but Bielsa’s comments suggest that Augustin won’t be starting.

The Whites are under big pressure to win, as if they are beaten by Forest, Sabri Lamouchi’s side will move just one point behind them.