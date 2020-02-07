Quick links

Bielsa claims Leeds player has come to him and said he's 100% fit and ready to start

Leeds United striker Jean-Kevin Augustin is yet to make his debut since arriving at Elland Road.

Marcelo Bielsa has told Leeds Live that Leeds United striker Jean-Kevin Augustin has said to him that he is 100% fit to play.

Augustin was brought to Leeds in January, and there is a hope that he can fire them over the line in the race for promotion.

The problem is that Augustin has only played limited amounts of football over the early part of the season.

The Leeds forward was starved of action on a loan spell with Monaco, and Bielsa thinks that he may take some time to get up to speed, despite the player’s willingness to step straight into the team.

 

“Like I said with Augustin, I put the responsibility in one player because of the prestige of his name, don’t take the responsibility of others in this moment. This doesn’t mean I am right,” he said.

“Because maybe now Augustin says I an 100% well and ready to play. In fact I think he said something like that. I value that. But what I do, I think, is take the right decisions.”

Bielsa’s comments risk frustrating Leeds fans, who are eager for Augustin to be utilised.

Patrick Bamford has come in for some stinging criticism this season, with his finishing ability heavily in question.

There is a feeling that Augustin could be an upgrade on Bamford, but it seems that the Leeds boss will be cautious in his approach to using his newest recruit.

Leeds are next in action against Nottingham Forest tomorrow, and if they fail to win their advantage inside the automatic promotion spaces would be cut even further.

