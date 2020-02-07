Coach who 'tried to sign' Aston Villa ace says he'll be 'really successful' in Premier League

Aston Villa manager Dean Smith brought Trezeguet to Villa Park last summer.

Aston Villa winger Trezeguet has been tipped to have a successful Premier League career by Michel Salgado, who coached him in the Egypt squad (KingFut)

Trezeguet became the Villa Park side's ninth summer signing last year, joining from Turkish club Kasimpasa in an £8.75million deal (BBC Sport).

The 25-year-old made four appearances and scored one goal for Egypt at last summer's Africa Cup of Nations, the Pharaohs managed by Javier Aguirre with Salgado as assistant.

Following a disappointing 2019 AFCON which saw the Pharaohs exit in the round of 16, the Spaniard left along with the remainder of the staff.

Salgado admitted he "tried to sign" Trezeguet for Celta Vigo, a club the 44-year-old has a long association with, in the summer, but Villa won the race for the Egyptian's signature.

Despite failing to orchestrate a move to Spain for Trezeguet, Salgado praised the Villa winger and predicts that he will succeed in the Premier League with Dean Smith's side.

"I was in there, and you can imagine Trezeguet, I tried to sign him for Celta Vigo," Salgado is quoted by KingFut as saying. "But finally Aston Villa put an offer and they got him. But I wanted Trezeguet in my country and playing for Celta Vigo.

"I played in the Premier League for three years after retiring from Real Madrid, and the physicality is crazy. So it’s more difficult to play in it.

"And you can see Trezeguet and Salah right now - of course Salah is on another level - but Trezeguet just arrived to the Premier League and, I can tell you, he’s going to be a really successful player in the Premier League. I don’t have any doubt about it."

Trezeguet has made 22 Premier League appearances to date, scoring three times and claiming two assists, while his record in all competitions for Villa reads 28 games played, four goals scored and three assists registered (Transfermarkt).