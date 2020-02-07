'Beast': Some Arsenal fans rave about 'lively' prodigy who snubbed Liverpool

Arsenal beat Liverpool and other clubs to Sam Greenwood in 2018 - the 18-year-old scored a brace for the Gunners U18s last night.

A number of Arsenal fans have been raving about Sam Greenwood's exploits in the Gunners U18s' FA Youth Cup win on Thursday night (Arsenal website).

The 18-year-old forward scored twice as Arsenal's U18s claimed a thrilling 4-3 win over Brighton's U18s at Meadow Park to advance to the quarter-finals of the competition.

Greenwood's first goal - and match opener - came midway through the first half, Ryan Alebiosu curling an effort towards goal which goalkeeper Roco Rees parried into the Gunners man's path to slam home.

Steff Vukoje then pulled a goal back for Brighton from the penalty spot on 36 minutes but Greenwood countered with a spot kick of his own at the other end two minutes later, winning the penalty and slotting into the bottom corner.

Arsenal were 2-1 up at the break and, even though Lorent Tolaj levelled once again for the Seagulls, the Gunners then went on to get the ball into the back of the net twice more, Tolaj making it a nervy finish with his side's third on 80 minutes.

Nonetheless, Greenwood was the architect of the victory with his brace and numerous Arsenal fans had their say on social media:

HT: Arsenal 2-1 Brighton



Eventful half, plenty of good saves by Graczyk. Greenwood very lively, a brace and a few more efforts on goal, good to see.



Can’t help but feeling there are more goals in this one though, Arsenal need another. — Dan Critchlow (@afcDW) February 6, 2020

Real Greenwood — Invincibles49 (Different Knock FC) (@Martinelli14Szn) February 6, 2020

Mason who? — Archie ⚪️ (@AFCArchie4) February 6, 2020

Talented lad. Do you think he can make it to the first team? — Dublin Gooner (@goonerhayden) February 6, 2020

Better than Mason — ParkseyGooner1986 (@Parksey10) February 6, 2020

Best greenwood in England — ♥️ (@Kirrch_) February 6, 2020

Greenwood, who hails from Sunderland, joined Arsenal's academy in 2018 amid competition from the likes of Manchester United and Liverpool, according to Football London. and signed a professional deal with the Gunners last September (official Arsenal website).