£52m Premier League player says Leeds United man is ‘so special’

Manchester City defender Benjamin Mendy played under Leeds United head coach Marcelo Bielsa.

Manchester City left-back Benjamin Mendy has raved about Leeds United head coach Marcelo Bielsa to the FourFourTwo Magazine.

Mendy worked with Bielsa at French club Marseille, and the 25-year-old France international has fond memories of working with the Argentine.

Mendy told FourFourTwo magazine about Bielsa: “Yes, he is so special. The videos! The meetings! For me, when you go to France you need to try to speak French, but he spoke in Spanish all the time – that’s how much he was focused only on the game. He always had a guy with him to translate.

“For our first match, we had a friendly and some of the staff had been making jokes. He didn’t like them [the jokes]. So before that game he told them not to bother coming – we got on the coach and it was only the players, Bielsa and the doctor. We all thought, ‘This manager is crazy’.

“But after that it was OK – he’s a great personality, a fantastic coach, and you had to respect him for what he did.”

Spells in England

Mendy joined City from AS Monaco in the summer of 2017 for a transfer fee reported by The Guardian to be worth £52 million.

The left-back has had injury issues during his time at City so far, and the defender has yet to make a massive impact at the Etihad Stadium.

According to WhoScored, the former Marseille star has played 11 matches in the Premier League for City so far this season, and has also featured in five Champions League games.

During the 2018-19 campaign, the 25-year-old made 10 appearances in the league and two appearances in the Champions League, according to WhoScored.

Meanwhile, Bielsa was appointed the Leeds head coach in the summer of 2018, and he guided the team to a playoff spot in the Championship last season.

The West Yorkshire outfit are aiming for automatic promotion to the Premier League this time around.